Bank of Ghana Locks Down Vostro Accounts to Investment Use Only

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued sweeping new rules restricting the use of Vostro accounts held by non-resident banks to investment transactions only, sealing off a channel that had previously allowed broader foreign exchange activity and marking a significant tightening of the central bank’s control over foreign capital flows.

The directive, issued on April 14, 2026, as part of updated operational guidelines on Vostro Accounts and Non-Resident Margin Accounts (NRMAs), draws a sharp line between what foreign-linked bank accounts may and may not be used for in Ghana’s financial system.

Vostro accounts are Ghana cedi-denominated accounts held by resident banks on behalf of foreign correspondent banks. They serve as the primary entry point for offshore portfolio capital into Ghana, allowing foreign investors to convert hard currency into cedis, buy local financial instruments, and later repatriate proceeds.

Under the revised framework, that function has been explicitly preserved but narrowly defined. Vostro accounts can now only be used for investment-related transactions, including foreign portfolio investments in government securities, corporate bonds, equities, and other approved financial instruments. The central bank said the measures aim to enhance transparency, improve traceability of foreign capital, and support the orderly functioning of the domestic foreign exchange market.

The guidelines permit Vostro accounts to receive investment income such as coupons and dividends, and to process proceeds from the sale, maturity, or redemption of investments. Repatriation of investment capital and returns is also permitted, but only through the same structured investment channel.

What is firmly off the table is equally specific. The Bank of Ghana has banned the use of Vostro accounts for personal remittances or non-investment transactions, and prohibited overdrafts, inter-Vostro transfers not backed by securities, and the mixing of investment and non-investment funds. Speculative foreign exchange trading, FX arbitrage, and any form of back-to-back transactions between non-resident banks are also barred.

The guidelines introduce a parallel instrument for non-investment flows. NRMAs are designated strictly for operational payments such as salaries, vendor settlements, taxes, and statutory obligations. Funds held in NRMA accounts must be disbursed within five business days, reinforcing their role as short-term transit accounts rather than stores of value.

To enforce the new structure, resident banks are required to perform daily reconciliations of all Vostro and NRMA transactions and report any unusual or suspicious activity within 24 hours. All records must be retained for at least seven years, and the Bank of Ghana reserves the right to conduct unannounced inspections of banks’ foreign exchange operations.

The Bank warned that breaches could attract sanctions including monetary penalties, suspension of foreign exchange dealing licences, or restrictions on account operations.

The directive continues a pattern of tightening foreign exchange discipline at the Bank of Ghana, which has in recent months also moved to restrict export repatriation timelines, tighten rules on international money transfer operators, and expand real-time monitoring of the broader financial system.