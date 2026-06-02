120 Job Opportunities Secured for Ghanaians Fleeing Xenophobic Attacks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it has secured 120 job opportunities for Ghanaians who were recently evacuated from South Africa following a surge in xenophobic tensions.

According to the Ministry, the employment opportunities have been made possible through the support of Ghanaian business owners, as part of ongoing efforts to help reintegrate returnees into society.

In a public appeal issued on Monday, June 1, the Ministry called on more Ghanaian Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and entrepreneurs to support the initiative by offering additional job placements to affected citizens.

“We invite Ghanaian CEOs and entrepreneurs desirous of employing Ghanaians returning from South Africa to contact the Delivery Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement said.

The Ministry revealed that the initiative is being coordinated by its Delivery Unit, headed by Ambassador Alexander Grant Ntrakwa. A dedicated contact line has been established to connect prospective employers with the programme.

“So far, we have secured 120 job opportunities from patriotic Ghanaian business owners. Be part of this noble project,” the Ministry added.

The intervention forms part of broader government efforts to assist citizens impacted by recent anti-foreigner sentiment and attacks in South Africa, which forced many Ghanaians to seek evacuation.

So far, approximately 300 Ghanaians have been evacuated from South Africa, with authorities working to ensure their safe return and smooth reintegration.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians both at home and abroad, stressing that all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard their dignity and support their transition.

“We value and cherish all our citizens,” the statement emphasized.