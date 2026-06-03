Ghana–UK Investment Summit in London: Marine Drive Takes Center Stage

Ghana’s flagship Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project took centre stage at the Ghana–UK Investment Summit in London, where Attachy Construction Limited, the project’s anchor developer, made a compelling case to British investors seeking high‑value opportunities in Africa’s fastest‑growing tourism market. Speaking to investors, Mr. Atta Acheampong, CEO of Attachy Construction highlighted Marine Drive as “the single most transformative tourism infrastructure project in West Africa”, offering opportunities across hospitality, retail, entertainment, real estate, and cultural infrastructure. “Marine Drive is more than a project — it is the rebirth of Accra’s coastline,” a representative of Attachy Construction said.

“We are seeing growing interest from UK investors who recognise the scale, transparency and long‑term returns this development offers.” The two‑day summit, held at Raffles London, brought together government officials, private developers, financiers and diaspora investors. While Ghana showcased a broad portfolio of tourism and creative economy opportunities, Marine Drive quickly became the focal point, drawing sustained attention from hotel groups, property developers, and infrastructure funds.

A Landmark Waterfront Redevelopment, The Marine Drive Project is designed to transform over 240 acres of Accra’s beachfront into a modern tourism and cultural district featuring:World‑class hotels, Convention and events facilities,Retail and entertainment zones,Cultural and heritage attractions,Public waterfront parks and promenades.Investors at the summit were briefed on the project’s phased development model, transparent governance structure, and the government’s commitment to ensuring Marine Drive becomes a regional tourism anchor.

Growing Investor Appetite

According to Attachy Construction, interest from UK‑based hotel chains, property developers and creative industry investors is high.“The UK market understands waterfront value,” Attachy noted.

“Marine Drive offers a rare first‑mover advantage on a coastline with enormous tourism potential.

Part of a Bigger Tourism Push

While Marine Drive dominated discussions, Ghana through the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie also promoted opportunities in:Hospitality and hotel development, Creative economy infrastructure (film, music, fashion)Heritage and ecotourismTourism training institutions. The summit reinforced Ghana’s positioning as a gateway for tourism investment, supported by a stable democracy, a growing middle class, and access to the 1.4 billion‑person AfCFTA market.