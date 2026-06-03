Ghana’s 8,000 New Health Workers To Start July

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says all 8,000 newly recruited health workers will begin work by July, as the government finalises the placement process nationwide.

Akandoh told journalists the Ministry of Health (MoH) is working to integrate the recruits smoothly into the healthcare system, and he expects to complete the outstanding administrative procedures within the month.

“We are looking at them starting work in July,” he said.

The Ministry will soon publish the names of all successful applicants, along with the centres where they must attend interviews. Akandoh said the publication aims to improve transparency and ease applicant concerns over interview venues and postings.

The 8,000 placements come against a backlog of more than 100,000 unemployed health professionals. The Ministry secured financial clearance earlier this year to fund the recruitment, the largest in the current phase.

Akandoh said deployment will prioritise rural and underserved communities, where staffing shortages continue to strain service delivery. Successful candidates will be formally absorbed into the health service once the necessary procedures conclude.

He added that the exercise forms part of broader government efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and widen access to quality care across all regions.