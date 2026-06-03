Norfolk State University Delegation Visits Ghana’s Telecom Regulator

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has hosted a delegation from Norfolk State University of the United States at its Accra headquarters, the NCA Tower, under an international academic exposure programme.

The delegation of two faculty members and seven students met officials of the Authority to study the institutional and regulatory frameworks that shape Ghana’s telecommunications and broadcasting sectors.

NCA officials outlined the Authority’s mandate, operational structure and regulatory responsibilities, and explained its role in keeping Ghana’s communications environment efficient, competitive and secure.

The students also examined the policy measures and governance systems that guide the sector, along with the opportunities and challenges of regulating a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The Authority said such exchanges advance international academic collaboration and knowledge sharing, while helping future communications professionals understand Ghana’s regulatory practices.

The engagement adds to a series of academic and institutional visits the NCA regularly receives at the NCA Tower, including groups from Ghanaian universities and benchmarking teams from fellow African regulators.

Established under the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769), the NCA regulates communications by wire, cable, radio, television and satellite to support the orderly development of services in Ghana.