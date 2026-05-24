Ghana to Host World Cocoa Summit in 2027

The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) announced on May 21, 2026 that Ghana will host the WCF Partnership Meeting 2027 in Accra from March 16 to 18, placing the country at the centre of the most consequential annual gathering in global cocoa.

The decision carries a sharp edge of paradox. COCOBOD is navigating outstanding debt described as among the most severe financial crises the sector has faced in recent memory, with the government ordering a forensic audit of its operations and introducing domestic cocoa bonds as an alternative to decades of reliance on foreign syndicated loans. Yet the choice to bring the world’s premier cocoa forum to Accra signals that Ghana’s standing as one of the world’s leading cocoa producers still commands global institutional weight, even at a moment of acute domestic pressure.

The meeting is expected to bring together approximately 500 delegates from 38 countries across the cocoa value chain, including governments, chocolate manufacturers, farmer organisations, civil society groups, financial institutions and development partners. The theme, From Origin to Global Resilience, is a deliberate repositioning: it places producing countries and farming communities at the centre of discussions that have historically been driven by consuming markets.

Cocoa supports the livelihoods of more than 50 million people globally and sustains a chocolate industry valued at over $100 billion annually, figures that frame the scale of what Accra will be asked to host.

Dr. Randy Abbey, Chief Executive of COCOBOD, said Ghana is “pleased to welcome the global cocoa community to Ghana” for discussions on resilience and the future of cocoa farming communities.

Ghana will use the platform to push for fairer financing arrangements for cocoa-producing countries and attract investment into local cocoa processing and farm rehabilitation, as the sector grapples with climate pressures, crop disease and weakening prices. The government has separately directed that at least 50 percent of cocoa beans be processed locally, a structural reform the 2027 meeting could help accelerate through international industry alignment.

The 2027 Partnership Meeting coincides with two milestones. COCOBOD marks its 80th anniversary, and Ghana celebrates 70 years of independence. Both are embedded in the event’s programme. The previous WCF Partnership Meeting was held in Amsterdam earlier this year. Moving the next edition to Accra reflects the WCF’s stated shift toward holding its convening conversations closer to the farming communities at the source of global cocoa supply.