Emirates Hosts Ghana’s First Autism-Friendly Travel Rehearsal

Emirates, the world’s first autism-certified airline, guided students on the autism spectrum and their guardians through a simulated airport experience at Accra International Airport (ACC) in March 2026, making Ghana the first country in West Africa to host the carrier’s Travel Rehearsal programme.

The initiative ran in partnership with HopeSetters Autism Center and placed Accra among a select group of global aviation hubs where Emirates has introduced structured support for neurodiverse travellers. Emirates’ Airport Services team in Ghana spearheaded the initiative, first meeting with HopeSetters Autism Center to outline the full programme, then mapping out the route in coordination with multiple stakeholders to ensure the journey was accessible at every possible touchpoint.

Since April 2025, Emirates Airport Services teams have organised rehearsals in more than 40 cities worldwide, including Athens, Bali, Bangalore, Brussels, Cairo, Dubai, Dublin, London, Sydney and Toronto. Accra stands as the only West African city on that list, a distinction that positions Ghana as a continental pioneer in autism-inclusive aviation.

Bridget Jewell Baaba Enchill, Executive Director of HopeSetters Autism Center, said the programme is “an important step toward making travel more inclusive.”

More than 35,000 Emirates employees have received training to support customers with autism and to facilitate these rehearsals, working in coordination with airport authorities, border control, security teams, schools and autism centres. Each rehearsal is designed as a bespoke experience, tailored to the specific needs of participating families and aligned with the full departure process at the host airport.

Salem Almana, Emirates’ Country Manager for Ghana, described the Accra rehearsal as a milestone for inclusive travel across the region, crediting the Emirates Airport Services management team in Ghana for leading what he called a pioneering initiative in West Africa. He extended recognition to the partners at ACC and to the students and staff of HopeSetters for their meaningful participation.

Globally, Emirates’ Travel Rehearsal programme has eased travel anxiety for more than 250 families. Emirates has confirmed that Travel Rehearsals will continue across its global network throughout 2026, with additional schools and autism centres invited to participate. Whether Ghana will host further editions remains to be confirmed, but the March rehearsal has already demonstrated that the infrastructure and institutional will exist to make inclusive aviation a practical reality at Kotoka.