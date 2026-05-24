Ghana Hosts Cocoa Summit as Market Resets Sharply

Ghana will host the 2027 World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) Partnership Meeting in Accra at a moment when global cocoa has shed nearly 68 percent of its value from record highs, with benchmark futures now trading around $3,850 to $3,900 per metric ton after touching above $12,000 in December 2024.

The WCF and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) announced the hosting arrangement on May 21, 2026, scheduling the meeting, known as PM27, for March 16 to 18, 2027. Market intelligence firm CocoaRadar, which tracks global cocoa pricing and supply-chain dynamics, described the announcement as arriving during a pivotal market reset, with traders pricing in improving West African supply conditions and the commodity shifting away from scarcity-driven pricing toward cautious surplus expectations.

The supply picture has changed significantly. Côte d’Ivoire raised its cocoa delivery estimate to between 2.1 and 2.2 million metric tons for the 2025/26 season, up from a previous projection of 1.8 to 1.9 million metric tons, citing favorable weather. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) cocoa inventories rose to a 1.75-year high of 2,668,548 bags, indicating ample availability in the short term. Commodity research firm StoneX projects a global cocoa surplus of 287,000 metric tons for the current season and 267,000 metric tons in 2026/27, pointing to a multi-season inventory rebuild that continues to cap price rallies.

The consequences for producing countries have been severe. Ghana cut its official farmgate cocoa price by nearly 30 percent in February 2026, while Côte d’Ivoire announced a 57 percent price reduction linked to the mid-crop harvest. For Ghana specifically, the revenue collapse piles pressure onto a sector already carrying approximately GH¢32 billion in COCOBOD debt and facing a government-ordered forensic audit of its operations spanning the past eight years.

Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Finance, said at the PM27 announcement ceremony that “cocoa is not just an export commodity but a strategic national asset.”

His words frame what Accra is expected to deliver. Ghana intends to use the 2027 meeting to push for fairer financing arrangements for cocoa-producing countries and attract investment into local cocoa processing and farm rehabilitation. The government has also directed that at least 50 percent of cocoa beans be processed locally, a structural shift PM27 could accelerate through international industry alignment.

Demand conditions add further complexity. Manufacturers are still working through high-cost inventories accumulated during the 2024 price spike, while sustained retail chocolate price inflation continues to compress consumer volumes. Numbers at the headline level remain high but actual volume sales are down, reflecting entrenched demand destruction from two years of elevated shelf prices that the current futures decline has not yet corrected.

CocoaRadar’s near-term market view is neutral to bearish, with weather disruptions, disease pressure or aggressive short covering identified as the main forces capable of triggering sharp upside moves. The key signals traders will watch before delegates gather in Accra include West African mid-crop performance, ICE inventory trends, grinding demand data and evidence of chocolate consumption recovery in the second half of 2026.