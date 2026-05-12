MTN Rwanda Returns to Profit on Mobile Money Growth

MTN Rwanda posted a profit after tax of Rwf 10.8 billion ($6.8 million) in the first quarter of 2026, reversing a net loss recorded in the same period a year earlier on the back of strong gains in mobile money and internet services.

The results cover the three months ending March 31, 2026, and mark a significant turnaround for the Rwandan subsidiary of the pan-African telecoms group. Service revenue grew 14.7 percent year on year to Rwf 295.7 billion ($200.78 million), while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17.3 percent to Rwf 106.8 billion ($72.52 million). The EBITDA margin expanded from 32.7 percent to 35.8 percent.

The company’s mobile money platform, Mobile Money (MoMo), was the primary engine of growth. Monthly active MoMo users climbed 17.3 percent to 6.2 million, while active data customers rose 14.1 percent to 2.8 million. Fintech income from MoMo services surged 27.6 percent, and data revenue grew 15.6 percent during the quarter.

MTN Rwanda continues to expand its network footprint, raising 4G population coverage to 94.8 percent and pressing ahead with a phased 5G rollout. The company is targeting capital expenditure at between 7 and 10 percent of revenue, a more measured pace compared to larger MTN markets.

The recovery unfolds against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Rwanda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 9.4 percent in 2025, up from 7.2 percent the prior year. However, urban inflation averaged 7.6 percent between March 2025 and March 2026, energy costs rose 25.5 percent over the same span, and the National Bank of Rwanda raised its benchmark interest rate to 7.25 percent in February 2026. MTN Rwanda acknowledged that supply chains and consumer purchasing power face pressure from these conditions and disrupted global trade flows.

In scale, MTN Rwanda remains modest relative to its peers. Its 8.2 million subscribers compare with 89.5 million for MTN Nigeria, which reported a first-quarter profit of approximately $256 million. Airtel Africa posted $227 million in profit across its 183.5 million subscribers over the same period.

MTN Rwanda described the return to profitability as a positive start to the year as it presses forward with its long-term Ambition 2025 growth strategy.