Ghana to Host 2027 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations After 28-Year Wait

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Okraku has confirmed that Ghana will host the 2027 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), ending a 28-year wait since the country last staged the prestigious youth tournament.

Okraku, who also serves as CAF Vice President, made the announcement on his official Facebook page, signalling another major boost for Ghana’s growing reputation as a host of elite continental football competitions.

Ghana last hosted the U-20 AFCON in 1999, an edition that stands as one of the most celebrated moments in the country’s football history. The Black Satellites have lifted the trophy four times, in 1993, 1999, 2009, and 2021, and finished runners-up twice, making them one of the most successful sides in the competition’s history. Their 1999 triumph came on home soil, with a passionate support behind them throughout the tournament.

The competition has also served as a springboard for some of Ghana’s greatest football icons, including Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, and Samuel Osei Kuffour.

Hosting the 2027 edition represents a significant vote of confidence in Ghana’s organisational capacity and is expected to yield broader benefits. Improvements to stadiums, training facilities, and hospitality infrastructure are anticipated in the lead-up to the event, with increased tourism and business activity projected to accompany the competition.

The tournament will bring together Africa’s finest youth talents, offering a platform for the next generation of stars to showcase their abilities on the continental stage.

Specific host cities, venues, and official dates are yet to be confirmed by CAF, but preparations are already expected to begin. Ghana enters the hosting role as one of Africa’s most decorated nations at this level, with the Black Satellites targeting a record-extending fifth continental title when they compete in the 2027 edition on home soil.