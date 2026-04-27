MP Partners Hospital To Tackle Blindness As Residents Receive Free Cataract Screening

More than 200 residents of Zenu in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency have benefited from a free cataract screening exercise aimed at restoring sight and reducing avoidable blindness in the community.

The exercise identified individuals suffering from cataract-related visual impairment, who are scheduled to undergo free corrective surgery in June this year.

The initiative was organised by the Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Hon. Joseph Tetteh, in collaboration with the SDA Valley View Hospital at Oyibi. It forms part of ongoing efforts to improve access to quality eye care, particularly for underserved and low-income populations.

Hon. Joseph Tetteh noted that the intervention is targeted at supporting patients who cannot afford cataract surgery, thereby easing the financial burden on families and significantly reducing preventable blindness in the constituency.

He further indicated that the initiative will be replicated in other communities within the constituency as part of efforts to support the government’s free primary healthcare agenda.

The Outreach Coordinator for SDA Valley View Hospital, Mr. Samuel Mensah, revealed that 30 cataract cases have so far been recorded and scheduled for free surgery in June. He also encouraged the public to undergo regular eye examinations and adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent vision loss.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament, describing the initiative as life-changing.

Story By: Rebecca Lartey