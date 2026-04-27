Obasanjo: Nigeria’s State Refineries Will Never Work, US$16bn Spent for Nothing

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has renewed his long-held verdict that Nigeria’s state-owned refineries will never function effectively, revealing for the first time the full details of how Shell declined to manage the facilities and how a landmark deal with Aliko Dangote was sabotaged after he left office.

Speaking in a television interview on Sony Irabor Live on Saturday, April 25, Obasanjo used the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project, where the private sector holds 51 percent and the government 49 percent as evidence that public-private partnership (PPP) is the only viable model for large-scale Nigerian infrastructure.

“The NNPC has refineries, and I said to people that it will never work,” he stated bluntly, recalling how a critic once challenged him by asking whether he was a chemical engineer.

Obasanjo revealed that during his presidency he personally invited Shell to manage the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, first offering equity and then a management contract with no equity requirement. Shell declined both. In a candid one-on-one conversation, a senior Shell official told him four reasons: the refineries were too small at 60,000 and 100,000 barrels per day, well below the industry standard of 250,000 to 300,000 barrels; maintenance had been left to what Shell described as “quacks and amateurs”; the facilities were not in good condition; and, critically, there was too much corruption surrounding the operations.

A breakthrough appeared to arrive when Dangote Group President Alhaji Aliko Dangote offered $750 million to acquire 51 percent of two of the refineries. “I said, ‘Wow, God, you are really a God of miracles.’ I told Aliko to bring the money quickly. They brought the money, and they paid,” Obasanjo said.

However, his successor, the late President Umar Yar’Adua, reversed the deal after leaving office, claiming he was under too much pressure from the NNPC. Obasanjo said he personally confronted Yar’Adua about the reversal and was told that NNPC officials had convinced the new president they could run the refineries themselves.

The former president said the consequences have been severe. He said approximately $16 billion has since been spent on the facilities, just $4 billion short of what Dangote invested in building Africa’s largest private refinery, yet the state refineries remain non-functional.

In November 2025, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) set a fresh deadline of June 2026 to finalise the selection of technical partners for the three refineries. NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari has acknowledged that despite their rehabilitation and brief reopening in 2024, the Port Harcourt and Warri facilities were operating well below international standards, making their products commercially uncompetitive compared to the Dangote refinery.

Obasanjo singled out Ojulari as the only NNPC leader who has been honest about the state of the refineries. Dangote has separately expressed similar doubts, saying he does not believe the state refineries will ever work again.