Ghana Swimming Association Secures US$25k From World Aquatics for 2026

The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) has received a USD 25,000 allocation from World Aquatics under the global body’s 2026 Support Programme, directing the funds toward a series of athlete development and institutional strengthening initiatives across the year.

The funding was confirmed in an official communiqué and is aimed at supporting the growth of aquatic sports in Ghana through targeted initiatives. It will be channelled into key projects including a water polo workshop for coaches, federation management, anti-doping education, and participation in continental championships and regional events. The GSA said the support is in recognition of the association’s continued commitment to the development of aquatic sports in Ghana.

World Aquatics opened applications for the eighth edition of the programme, known as AQUASP, which supported 669 projects across 181 countries in 2025, involving over 216,000 athletes through a total investment of USD 4.8 million. The programme plays a central role in helping member federations develop sustainable structures, improve governance and education, and create more pathways for athletes.

The funding arrives during a turbulent period for the GSA. The National Sports Authority (NSA) withdrew recognition of the GSA and its Executive Council in January 2026, citing failure to submit audited accounts and comply with its own constitution. The derecognition resulted in Ghana losing hosting rights for the 2026 African Swimming Championships, which had been scheduled for May at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra. The GSA argued the derecognition was procedurally invalid and threatened legal action.

The GSA said it remains committed to the transparent utilisation of the World Aquatics funds and to strengthening the broader ecosystem of aquatic sports in Ghana. The association expressed appreciation to World Aquatics for its continued collaboration in advancing the discipline.