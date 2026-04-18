Gbande Urges NDC Student Wing to Stay Loyal Despite Party Frustrations

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande has appealed to university-based supporters of the party to remain committed, acknowledging growing disappointment within sections of the youth base but insisting that party structures will ultimately deliver for members who stay the course.

Gbande made the appeal on Saturday, April 18, while addressing students at the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) chapter of the African University of Communications.

“Do not give up on your party. It doesn’t matter how you feel,” he told the gathering. “I am not an executive who is friendly to pull a crowd and to make people happy; no, I get your system running.”

He explained that the party operates through structures that are not always visible to rank-and-file members but that function to protect their long-term interests. “There is a system within the party that you may not know. A system that makes sure the party structures are running, a system that makes sure we run in conformity with rules and procedure, the system that makes sure that our objectives are being carried forward,” he said.

His call follows acknowledged frustrations among sections of the NDC’s base, with some party supporters expressing disappointment over what they describe as neglect since the party returned to power. Gbande has previously responded to such concerns by urging members to remain calm and united, while warning that some narratives surrounding the grievances appear to be amplified by individuals sympathetic to the opposition New Patriotic Party.

The appeal to TEIN members reflects a pattern of senior party officials engaging student wings to shore up loyalty at a time when NDC youth frustration has become publicly visible. The party’s National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo conducted regional meetings with youth leadership in late March 2026, beginning with the Greater Accra Region, to address discontent among the wing since the party assumed office.

Gbande’s message centred on patience with party systems over personal expectations, framing loyalty as a commitment to process rather than immediate reward.