Lands Minister Formally Hands Damang Mine to Engineers and Planners

The formal transfer of the Damang Gold Mine from Gold Fields Ghana Limited to Engineers and Planners Limited was completed on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at a ceremony held at the mine site in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality, drawing a close to more than three decades of South African stewardship over one of Ghana’s most significant gold assets.

At the handover ceremony, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah performed the symbolic transfer, officially ushering in a new phase of operations under the wholly Ghanaian-owned company. “Engineers and Planners demonstrated technical competence and a clear path to returning Damang to profitability,” the Minister said. “Effective today, they assume full operational control.”

A Gold Fields operations manager at the ceremony, Sampson Arthur, framed the exit as orderly rather than a retreat. “This is not a distressed sale; it is a strategic transfer,” he said. “We leave behind infrastructure, a skilled local workforce, and a foundation for the next chapter.”

Gold Fields has been operating the Damang mine for more than 20 years. The company held a 90 percent stake in the asset, with the Government of Ghana retaining a 10 percent free carried interest. The government rejected Gold Fields’ lease renewal bid last year and took control of the mine, opening it to competitive tender as part of broader efforts to deepen local ownership in the extractive sector.

Engineers and Planners achieved a combined technical and financial score of 93.15 percent in the Minerals Commission’s evaluation, the highest among all bidders. The Tender Committee concluded the firm is best positioned to manage the mine, citing its operational experience, familiarity with the site, and proposals to extend the mine’s lifespan beyond ten years.

The company has committed to a phased redevelopment plan centred on cutback extensions and processing optimisation, with early indications pointing to a target of restarting full production within six months while retaining the majority of the existing Gold Fields-trained workforce. Local workers and contractors, who had faced weeks of uncertainty over the transition, responded with cautious optimism. “We feared a shutdown,” one mining engineer at the site said. “But with a Ghanaian operator stepping in, there is hope.”

Environmental groups remain watchful. Damang has a documented history of acid mine drainage and tailings management challenges, and Engineers and Planners has pledged to uphold international environmental standards as it assumes operational responsibility.

Following the handover, the company began site branding and mobilisation, with the mine transitioning to a new identity under the Damang Gold Mines Limited name, carrying the Dzata symbol used across the Ibrahim Mahama business group.

The transition is widely seen as the most significant test yet of Ghana’s push to place major extractive assets under indigenous operational control. Moving from contractor to mine operator is a significant step, involving management of processing plants, complex metallurgical operations, environmental compliance, and community relations at scale. How Engineers and Planners navigates the next twelve months will determine whether the local ownership model delivers the economic and developmental outcomes the government has promised.