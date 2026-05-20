Amin Adam Says 24 Hour Economy Could Bankrupt Ghana

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, has warned that the government’s flagship 24 hour economy policy risks becoming fiscally unsustainable and could bankrupt the country if implemented through the public sector.

Writing in a Facebook post, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker and ranking member of Parliament’s Finance Committee argued that the initiative is being driven by directives to public institutions without matching increases in staffing or funding, an approach he described as fundamentally flawed.

“The 24H Economy Secretariat is in coma,” Amin Adam said, adding that government has failed to release funds from a GH¢110 million allocation earmarked for the secretariat in the 2026 budget.

He estimated that Ghana’s public sector wage bill already consumes about 30% of the national budget, rising to 33% in 2025, and warned that expanding staffing to support round the clock public operations would place severe pressure on already stretched finances. He further argued that expectations of large-scale public sector job creation under the policy were unrealistic.

Amin Adam said the programme could only succeed if led by the private sector but maintained that incentive packages promised to businesses in the 2026 Budget had not been delivered. He described the policy in its current form as having no real chance of succeeding and questioned its overall design.

The former minister contrasted the initiative with digitalisation reforms introduced under the previous NPP administration led by former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. He cited online passport applications, paperless port operations, digital driver and vehicle licensing, motor insurance verification, and the Ghana.Gov electronic payment platform as examples of efficiency gains delivered under that programme.

He also pointed to the integration of national databases across the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and the National Identification Authority. He said a future NPP government would continue expanding digital public services to support private sector growth.

The government has promoted the 24 hour economy initiative as a strategy to boost productivity, stimulate economic activity, and create jobs.