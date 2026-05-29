Gyakie’s Forever Remix Featuring Omah Lay Hits 100 Million YouTube Views

Gyakie has reached another major career milestone as the remix of her hit single Forever featuring Omah Lay officially surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

The achievement also marks a proud moment for her record label Flip The Music which continues to play a key role in the singer’s rise on the global music scene.

The remix which blends Gyakie’s soulful vocals with Omah Lay’s smooth Afro-fusion sound quickly became an instant fan favorite across Africa and beyond.

Since its release Forever Remix has dominated streaming platforms, social media trends and playlists helping position Gyakie among Africa’s leading female music exports.

The song also played a major role in expanding her international audience with fans praising the chemistry between both artistes.

Reaching the 100 million-view milestone on YouTube further highlights the growing global influence of Afrobeats and African music on the international stage.

The success of Forever Remix adds yet another impressive milestone to the careers of both artistes and further strengthens Flip The Music’s growing reputation as a powerhouse in African music.