Ghana Startup Joins 13 Ventures at London Tech Showcase

A Ghanaian startup has secured a place among 13 investor-ready ventures selected to pitch at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on May 29, 2026, as the Africa Tech Summit London marks its landmark 10th edition with its most competitive cohort yet.

Workspace Global Ltd, the Ghanaian entry in the cohort, is a subscription platform that provides reliable, scalable, and high-quality creative production for growing businesses. Its selection places Ghana alongside ventures from Nigeria, Togo, France, the United Kingdom, and the broader African continent in a showcase that organisers say drew more than 200 applications from across the ecosystem.

The cohort reflects the widening breadth of African technology innovation. The 13 ventures span fintech, healthtech, e-mobility, creator economy, hospitality tech, and enterprise software. Nigerian startups dominate the list numerically, with eight represented, but the spread of sectors and geographies signals that the summit is tracking a maturing and diversifying market rather than a concentrated cluster.

Among the ventures joining Workspace Global are Aktivate, a creator operating system designed to help African content creators manage brand partnerships, digital sales, and cross-border payments from one platform; Koolboks, a France-based startup making solar-powered refrigeration accessible through Pay-As-You-Go financing; and Zynta, a business-to-business stablecoin payments infrastructure built for compliant cross-border transactions across Africa. Orbit Electric assembles Internet of Things-enabled electric motorcycles in Lagos and provides financing for last-mile delivery riders, while 10mg Health deploys artificial intelligence underwriting to enable clinics and pharmacies to purchase medicines on credit.

“Ten years ago, Africa’s startup ecosystem was still finding its feet,” said Marc Mugenwa, Business Development Manager at Africa Tech Summit.

According to the 2025 Partech Africa Tech Venture Capital Report, African tech startups raised $4.1 billion in 2025, a 25 percent increase year-on-year from $3.25 billion in 2024, marking the ecosystem’s strongest year since 2022. That recovery in funding confidence forms the backdrop against which the 10th edition arrives, with organisers describing the quality of this year’s applicant pool as a direct reflection of the sector’s growing depth.

The 2026 London edition will bring together more than 350 investors, founders, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore the technologies, trends, and opportunities shaping Africa’s next decade, from fintech and artificial intelligence to climate innovation, venture growth, and digital infrastructure. Confirmed participants include Shekel Mobility, law firm Goodwin, payment platform Verto, and HubSpot, alongside the LSE itself as a venue partner.

Over the past ten years, Africa Tech Summit has grown from a single event to hosting editions across Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia, connecting more than 30,000 delegates from over 80 countries and driving investment and partnerships across the African tech ecosystem.

For Workspace Global, the LSE showcase represents an opportunity to access the same institutional and corporate capital networks that have helped past Investment Showcase participants secure funding and strategic partnerships. Over the past decade, Africa Tech Summit London has showcased more than 100 high-growth African tech ventures to global investors and industry experts in Europe, creating opportunities for investment and collaboration across the ecosystem.

The summit takes place May 29, 2026, at the London Stock Exchange.