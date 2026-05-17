Ghana Month in Ethiopia Yields Real Trade Commitments

Ghana’s cultural diplomacy push in Ethiopia has produced commercial pledges beyond the ceremonial, as a Tourism Trade Show held at the Kuriftu African Village in Addis Ababa secured a commitment to open a dedicated Ghanaian products shop in Ethiopia and sparked talks over a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries’ tourism authorities.

The event formed part of the official launch of Ghana Month, coordinated by the Black Star Experience Secretariat under Rex Owusu Marfo and organised by Bridge54, a Pan-African cultural and diplomacy platform. It brought together tourism stakeholders, diplomatic officials, business leaders, and creative industry figures in what organisers described as a celebration of intra-African collaboration and shared heritage.

The most tangible outcome was a commitment by Tadiwos G. Belete, Chief Executive Officer of Kuriftu Resorts, to establish a dedicated outlet in Ethiopia specifically to market Ghanaian products. The move is expected to expand commercial visibility for Ghanaian brands in one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing consumer markets. Discussions during the event also advanced plans for a formal MOU between the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and their Ethiopian counterparts to strengthen cooperation and jointly promote both destinations to regional and international travellers.

The showcase offered Ethiopian and diplomatic guests an immersive introduction to Ghanaian culture through live Kente weaving demonstrations, Shea Butter exhibitions, chocolate tastings, traditional cuisine and drinks, GTP fabric displays, and fashion collections modelled by Ethiopian models. The cultural programming was designed to do commercial work, positioning Ghanaian creative economy products alongside the experience of Ghanaian hospitality.

High-profile attendance strengthened the event’s diplomatic standing. Ghana’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, His Excellency Robert Afriyie, and his deputy were present, alongside representatives from United Nations Permanent Missions and the Kenyan Ambassador to Ethiopia. Institutional participation came from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the GTA, as well as six Ghanaian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) including Kente weaver, 57 Chocolate, Skin Gourmet, and several fashion houses.

The event’s timing carries strategic weight. Ghana’s visa-free entry policy for all African nationals takes effect on May 25, 2026, Africa Day, just eight days from today. President John Mahama announced the policy in April, making Ghana the fifth African country to offer fee-free e-visa access to African passport holders. The announcement was received with enthusiasm at the Kuriftu event, where participants described it as a structural enabler for the Ghana-Ethiopia people-to-people and commercial relationship. Ethiopian Airlines currently operates three daily flights between Addis Ababa and Accra, providing existing air connectivity that the removal of visa fees stands to activate more fully.

Panel discussions during the event pushed for deeper investment partnerships between the two countries, particularly within Ghana’s mining sector, tourism industry, and creative economy. GTP Textiles announced plans to enter the Ethiopian market with fabric lines designed to reflect Ethiopian tastes and aesthetics, while Ghanaian chefs are to remain in Ethiopia through May to continue promoting Ghanaian cuisine.

Organisers noted that the Ghana Month initiative is building toward Ghana’s 70th independence anniversary in 2027, with projections for expanded tourism, creative economy, and MSMEs benefits across both countries as the programme grows in scale and international visibility.