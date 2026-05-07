Ghana Rises to Africa’s 8th Largest Economy

Ghana has climbed to 8th place among Africa’s largest economies in 2026, with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching $114.71 billion, driven by strong performances in mining, technology, and financial services.

The country ranked 10th on the continent in 2025, when its economy was valued at $108.1 billion. The latest figures represent a 3.2% increase over that estimate and reflect improved output across several key sectors over the past year.

Ghana’s mining sector led the expansion. Elevated global gold prices pushed up export earnings significantly and lifted overall economic activity. The Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) sector and financial services also recorded strong growth, contributing meaningfully to the headline GDP figure.

Analysts noted that Ghana’s diversified economic structure, spanning natural resources, services, and industry, continues to provide resilience even as the country navigates challenges linked to public debt and external economic pressures.

On the broader continental picture, South Africa retained its position as Africa’s largest economy with a GDP of $479.96 billion. Egypt held second place and Nigeria third. Nigeria’s strong rebound was attributed largely to currency adjustments, while Egypt’s growth was supported by major infrastructure investment, tourism, and energy sector expansion.

Ghana’s two-place rise reflects the positive impact of sustained sectoral output and favourable commodity prices, placing the country among a competitive group of fast-moving African economies heading into the second half of 2026.