GES Denies Authorising Fees Under Free SHS

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rejected claims that schools are permitted to collect fees from students or parents under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, calling the allegations deliberate misinformation spread to mislead the public.

In a statement issued on May 7, the GES said it has not authorised any school to demand fees, whether described as feeding charges or any other form of payment. Schools making such demands are acting unlawfully and without management approval, the Service confirmed.

The GES urged the public to disregard unsubstantiated claims being circulated by individuals seeking to mislead Ghanaians, stressing that the Free SHS programme remains fully operational and government’s commitment to sustaining it has not changed.

The Service went further, putting schools on notice that violations will not be overlooked. Any attempt to undermine the policy through misinformation or unauthorised fee collection, the GES warned, “will be treated as an act contrary to national interest.”

Schools found charging students in breach of the policy face investigation and possible disciplinary action from the Service.

The GES advised students and parents who receive demands for any form of unauthorised payment to report the matter directly to the Service for prompt investigation.