Stanbic Bank Commits GHS 3 Million to Support Black Stars’ World Cup Campaign

Stanbic Bank Ghana has announced a GHS 3 million commitment to support the Black Stars of Ghana in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, which will be hosted across the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico. The announcement was made at a presentation ceremony at the Ministry of Finance at Kanda in Accra. The contribution makes Stanbic Bank one of Ghana’s most significant private-sector backers of the national football team ahead of the country’s anticipated return to the world’s biggest football tournament.

The GHS 3 million pledge is deliberately structured to blend immediate encouragement with performance-driven motivation. An initial GHS 1.5 million will be presented upfront as a bonus on bonus for the playing body while the remaining GHS 1.5 million will be unlocked the moment the team advances to the knockout rounds of the competition. Stanbic Bank has also built a social safety net into the commitment: in the unlikely event that the knockout stage is not reached, the bank has requested that the World Cup 2026 Fundraising Committee, working alongside the Black Stars Management Team, identify a charitable cause into which the funds will be directed. This, according to the bank, is to ensure that every pesewa of the GHS 3 million ultimately serves the country, whether on the football field or within communities across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, reaffirmed the bank’s deep-rooted commitment to Ghana’s development on and off the pitch. He noted that, “Football in Ghana is more than a sport. It is a powerful symbol of unity, pride, and national identity. It brings together people from all walks of life, across regions, generations, and backgrounds under one flag and one shared hope.”

“For Stanbic Bank Ghana, the Black Stars represent the very spirit of Ghana – resilient, determined, and full of potential. Every time the team steps onto the pitch, they carry the aspirations of millions of Ghanaians at home and across the globe. At Stanbic Bank, we are more than a financial institution: we are a trusted partner in Ghana’s development journey. Today, we extend that commitment to the Black Stars,” Mr. Asomaning added.

Mr. Asomaning also mentioned that Stanbic Bank’s investment in the Black Stars is not an isolated gesture but part of a sustained and intentional commitment to sports development across Ghana. The bank has previously contributed to the growth of table tennis, tennis, arm wrestling, and swimming, disciplines that, like football, embody discipline, excellence, and national pride. “These investments reflect our belief in the transformative power of sports to nurture talent, instil discipline, and build national pride,” he said.

Caption: Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive, Stanbic Bank Ghana, presenting cheque to Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Deputy Minister for Finance.

About Stanbic Bank

For over 26 years, Stanbic Bank Ghana has been a leading force in the nation’s banking sector, distinguished by financial strength, innovation, and a commitment to driving national growth. Since its establishment in 1999, the bank has maintained its position among Ghana’s top tier-one institutions, delivering world-class solutions guided by a highly experienced leadership team. As a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, Stanbic Bank leverages deep sector expertise and a strong pan-African presence across 20 countries. Standard Bank’s strategic partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), a 20% shareholder, further enhances Stanbic Bank Ghana’s access to global trade finance networks, Asian markets, and competitive cross-border financing opportunities. Stanbic Bank provides structured finance, capital solutions, treasury services, commodity trade expertise, and strategic advisory support. Guided by the purpose that “Ghana is our home,” Stanbic Bank Ghana remains committed to driving growth by empowering businesses, enabling prosperity, and supporting national development for decades to come.