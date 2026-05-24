Ghana Reins in Spending Despite Missing Revenue Targets

Ghana’s government is deliberately holding back public spending to compensate for underperforming tax revenues, a pattern the Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has confirmed represents a significant and encouraging break from the country’s long history of fiscal indiscipline.

The MPC said provisional fiscal data for January to March 2026 reflected expenditure containment measures amid revenue shortfalls. In plain terms, the state is choosing restraint over borrowing to plug a widening gap between what it expected to collect and what it has actually received.

A Structural Break From the Past

The significance of this shift lies in historical context. Ghana’s fiscal record has been defined by a consistent tendency to overspend, often borrowing heavily even when revenue targets were missed. That combination routinely fuelled inflation, weakened the cedi, and deepened the country’s debt burden. What is unfolding now is the deliberate reversal of that pattern.

Reading the Numbers Correctly

The government’s overall fiscal balance on a commitment basis recorded a deficit of 0.1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2026, within the annual target range, while the primary balance, which excludes interest payments, recorded a surplus of 1.2 percent of GDP. The deficit of 0.1 percent is a fraction of the originally targeted deficit of 1.2 percent, representing a sharp overperformance driven entirely by the expenditure clampdown.

The primary surplus of 1.2 percent is particularly significant, far exceeding the initial target of 0.2 percent and demonstrating that the government’s core operations are generating more revenue than they cost to run, when debt servicing is set aside.

Total revenue and grants for the quarter stood at 3.6 percent of GDP, while total expenditure was recorded at 3.9 percent of GDP, with capital expenditure remaining subdued at 0.5 percent of GDP, reflecting the government’s continued focus on fiscal consolidation.

Debt Rising in Nominal Terms, Falling as a Share of the Economy

Ghana’s public debt stock increased to GH¢674.1 billion as of February 2026, equivalent to 42.2 percent of GDP. The debt stood at GH¢641.1 billion in December 2025, with the debt-to-GDP ratio declining from 44.7 percent over that same period, reflecting stronger economic growth and improved fiscal performance.

Ghana’s economy expanded by 7.7 percent year-on-year in February 2026, nearly double the 3.9 percent recorded a year earlier, suggesting the post-crisis stabilisation programme is gaining traction.

A Double-Edged Strategy

The discipline comes at a cost. In Ghana’s economy, the government remains the single largest contractor, employer, and infrastructure investor. When state spending contracts sharply, private sector cash flow shrinks, construction activity slows, and businesses that depend on government contracts feel the squeeze directly.

Yet this same restraint is precisely what has kept inflation contained. Inflation has slowed sharply to 3.3 percent, its lowest level in nearly three decades, and gross international reserves reached US$14.4 billion as of May 18, 2026, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover, up from US$13.8 billion in December 2025.

The improving debt-to-GDP ratio and primary surplus are expected to boost investor confidence and support Ghana’s broader efforts to restore debt sustainability as the country transitions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility programme to a Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI).

What Comes Next

Expenditure restraint has stabilised the macroeconomic environment, but economists consistently argue it cannot substitute for genuine revenue growth over the long term. Starving the economy of infrastructure investment indefinitely risks undermining the growth rates that are helping to shrink the debt ratio in the first place.

The upcoming Mid-Year Budget Review is expected to be the first major opportunity for the Mahama administration to lay out a credible strategy for improving domestic revenue mobilisation without unwinding the hard-won fiscal gains of the past several months.