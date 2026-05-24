ICE Arrests Nigerian Man in Los Angeles Over Financial Crimes

United States immigration authorities have arrested a Nigerian national in Los Angeles over a criminal record linked to mail theft, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft, with deportation proceedings now underway.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles arrested Etinosa Osahon, 49, on May 21, 2026, over alleged involvement in mail theft, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

ICE announced the arrest via a post on X, stating that Osahon’s criminal record includes stealing, possession of stolen mail, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

“He is in ICE custody pending removal,” the agency confirmed.

Authorities disclosed that Osahon remains in custody as immigration proceedings are underway to determine his removal from the United States.

The arrest adds to a series of enforcement actions by US authorities involving Nigerian nationals accused of various criminal offences. In April, ICE arrested another Nigerian national, Olatunde Olusanjo, over allegations bordering on sexual offences.

No additional details regarding the timeline of Osahon’s criminal history or the circumstances of his initial entry into the United States have been made public at this time.