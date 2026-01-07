Ghana Reference Rate Falls Further as Borrowing Costs Ease

Borrowing costs in Ghana may be on a gradual downward path after the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) announced a further decline in the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) to 15.68 percent for January 2026, reinforcing a steady easing trend in lending benchmarks.

The January rate, which takes effect from January 7, 2026, follows a drop in the GRR to 15.9 percent in December 2025 from 17.93 percent in November, marking a sustained decline over recent months. The GRR has fallen dramatically from 29.72 percent at the start of 2025.

The GRR serves as the benchmark rate for pricing loans in Ghana. Movements in the rate are closely watched by businesses and households as signals of future borrowing conditions. The latest reduction suggests that loan costs could begin to ease, particularly if the downward trend is sustained.

A lower GRR, combined with falling inflation and improving macroeconomic stability, creates room for banks to gradually reduce lending rates. However, market participants caution that the pass through to actual loan pricing may be slow and uneven, as banks continue to factor in credit risk, legacy non performing loans and funding constraints.

While the GRR sets the baseline, final lending rates also reflect bank specific risk premiums and operating costs. Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama recently noted that while some banks price loans around the GRR, others charge as high as 39 percent depending on borrower risk profiles.

Average lending rates in Ghana have fallen sharply within 2025, dropping from about 32 percent to between 21 and 22 percent according to central bank data. The Governor has expressed hope that lending rates could reach 10 percent by the end of 2026, an accelerated timeline from the original three year projection.

The recent easing in the GRR mirrors broader macroeconomic developments, including declining inflation, improved exchange rate stability and moderating money market rates, which together reduce pressure on banks’ cost of funds.

Ghana’s inflation rate fell to 5.4 percent in December 2025 from 23.8 percent a year earlier, reaching the lowest level since the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was rebased in 2021. The Bank of Ghana has cut its benchmark monetary policy rate three times in 2025, most recently by 350 basis points to 18 percent in November, citing improved macroeconomic outlook and continued inflation decline.

The declining GRR provides particular relief for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), which have been squeezed by high borrowing costs that eat into profit margins and limit expansion capacity. Lower borrowing costs mean more cash available for reinvestment, hiring and growth rather than servicing debt.

For borrowers with variable rate loans tied to the GRR, monthly repayments may decrease as banks adjust their margins. New personal, business and mortgage loans are expected to carry reduced interest rates, lowering the overall cost of borrowing.

However, borrowers with fixed rate loans will not see automatic reductions unless they renegotiate terms. Banks retain discretion over how quickly and completely they pass GRR reductions through to customers.

The GRR calculation considers three key factors: the monetary policy rate set by the Bank of Ghana, the interbank lending rate and the 91 day treasury bill rate. All three components have been declining as macroeconomic conditions improve and market confidence returns.

Despite the encouraging trend, Treasury bill rates have shown some recent upward movement, with the 91 day bill yield increasing despite policy rate cuts. This suggests that certain segments of the money market remain cautious about long term stability.

Governor Asiama has emphasized that narrowing the gap between the lowest and highest lending rates across banks remains a priority. It is one of the things I want to be judged by at the end of my tenure: seeing lending rates as low as they can be, he stated. Lower rates mean stronger businesses, more jobs and faster economic growth.

The steady decline in the GRR from nearly 30 percent at the start of 2025 to below 16 percent by early 2026 represents significant progress for an economy that experienced lending rates well above 27 percent during recent economic challenges. Whether the downward trajectory continues depends on sustained macroeconomic stability, continued inflation control and maintained fiscal discipline.

For now, the latest GRR reduction offers cautious optimism for borrowers seeking more affordable credit to finance business expansion, housing purchases and other productive investments critical to Ghana’s economic recovery.