Rubber Farmers Protest Proposed Ban on Raw Rubber Exports

Rubber farmers and buyers have mounted strong opposition to proposals seeking to ban the export of raw rubber, warning that such a move could undermine livelihoods and destabilize Ghana’s rubber industry.

Members of the Rubber Farmers Association of Ghana (RUFAG), joined by rubber traders, took to the streets of Sekondi on Tuesday in a large scale demonstration, marching to present a petition to government through the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson. The protesters called on President John Dramani Mahama and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to reject demands by rubber processors for restrictions on raw rubber exports.

Carrying placards with messages such as Agric Minister Must Listen to Rubber Farmers, Don’t Destroy the Industry with Your Ban, Protect the Youth Rubber Farmers and No Export, No Rubber Industry, the demonstrators accused processors of pursuing policies that favor their commercial interests at the expense of farmers.

In the petition, RUFAG General Secretary Michael Nyarko argued that calls by Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) and other processors for an export ban are aimed at tightening control over the market. He said such a policy would reduce competition and force farmers to sell rubber cup lumps at unfairly low prices.

The push for an export ban is not about protecting the national industrialization agenda but a deliberate attempt to monopolize the market, suppress competition and force farmers to sell rubber cup lumps at artificially low prices, Nyarko told reporters.

According to Nyarko, the proposed ban poses a serious threat to the sustainability of the sector, particularly for young farmers who depend on competitive pricing to remain viable. He cautioned that restricting exports would weaken farmer incomes and could ultimately shrink rubber production nationwide.

The association also dismissed claims that raw rubber exports are unregulated or unchecked. Farmers insist that export activities are governed by existing laws and regulations administered by the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), which requires all exporters of unprocessed rubber, cashew and shea to be registered, licensed and issued permits before export.

The TCDA directive issued on May 2, 2025, established strict enforcement mechanisms in collaboration with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, security agencies and other regulatory institutions. The TCDA also maintains a permanent presence at ports to monitor compliance.

They described assertions that exports undermine Ghana’s industrialization drive and cost the country up to $100 million annually as misleading and unsupported by evidence. Instead, the farmers contend that the export trade coexists with local processing and provides critical income for thousands across farming and trading communities.

RUFAG firmly believes that competition, not protectionism, is what will drive efficiency, fair pricing and sustainable growth in the rubber industry. Ghana’s industrialization agenda must be inclusive and farmer centered, not driven by narrow corporate interests, the association stated.

The farmers further challenged claims that processors are the main source of employment in the rubber industry. While processing firms employ fewer than 1,000 workers, the rubber farming and trading ecosystem comprises over 300,000 rubber tappers, 200,000 carriers and loaders, and about 150,000 tricycle operators involved in rubber transport, supporting over two million dependents who rely on incomes generated from rubber farming activities.

The association noted that the export market sustained farmers’ livelihoods during COVID 19 when local processors halted purchases of rubber. This situation pushed farmers to the brink of abandoning their farms, but exporters provided an alternative market and prevented near collapse of rubber farmers’ livelihoods, RUFAG explained.

The protest comes in response to public statements by GREL, the Rubber Processors Association of Ghana (RUPAG), the Western Regional House of Chiefs and the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Trade and Industry Committee, Michael Okyere Baafi, all calling for either restrictions or a complete ban on raw rubber exports.

The Western Regional House of Chiefs, led by President Nana Kobina Nketsia V, has demanded a total ban rather than the government’s proposed restriction. Speaking at a general meeting in Sekondi in December 2025, Nana Nketsia said chiefs in the region were unanimous in demanding complete prohibition on the export of natural rubber in its raw form.

It was clearly stated in the 2026 Budget that the discussion was about natural rubber. However, the way the minister framed it suggested a restriction on the export of raw rubber. We are not asking for a restriction; we are asking for a total ban, Nana Nketsia stated.

The chiefs argue that a full ban would ensure steady supply of raw materials for local processors such as GREL, Narubiz, Yaeric Rubber Processing, CCLE Rubber Processing Ltd and Golden Latex Rubber Products Ltd. They contend these companies have sufficient processing capacity to consume locally produced raw rubber but are being starved of materials due to exports.

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade and Industry has expressed support for government’s decision to restrict raw rubber exports beginning in 2026 and pledged to assist in drafting the necessary Legislative Instrument.

While firmly opposing the proposed ban, RUFAG appealed to government to engage directly with farmers and other stakeholders to find balanced solutions that protect jobs and ensure fairness in the sector. The group said it remains open to participating in any dialogue, committee or investigation to address concerns transparently, expressing confidence that national interest and the rule of law will ultimately guide government policy on the rubber industry.