Asantehene Urges Bank of Ghana to Accelerate Interest Rate Cuts

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to intensify efforts to bring down interest rates, cautioning that Ghana’s economic recovery will remain fragile without affordable credit to drive domestic private sector investment.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Bank of Ghana’s headquarters at Bank Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Otumfuo underscored the far reaching impact of the central bank’s policies on the daily lives of Ghanaians. He noted that decisions taken by the BoG ultimately influence livelihoods, access to food, housing, education and healthcare.

Describing the BoG as a pivotal institution in the country’s economic architecture, the Asantehene challenged its leadership to chart a clear path away from what he termed a crippling high interest rate regime toward a more supportive environment for business growth and wealth creation.

The challenge I leave with your creative brains is how to move the economy from this burden of high interest rates to a level where it becomes a stimulant for enterprise and prosperity, he said in remarks addressed to Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, his deputies and members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

While acknowledging recent gains in macroeconomic stability, including emerging signs of currency stabilization, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II warned against complacency. He stressed that sustaining recovery would require deliberate and consistent policies aimed at lowering the cost of borrowing for businesses and households.

I have noticed that interest rates have begun coming down. Let me be as blunt as I can: no amount of investment by government can give us a sound economy. This moment calls for a private push to stimulate domestic industry, the traditional ruler stated. No amount of investment by government on its own can scratch the surface of what we need. That cannot happen with interest rates at the current level.

According to him, easing credit conditions is essential to unlocking local investment, expanding productive capacity and creating jobs, particularly for youth. The Asantehene stressed that lowering borrowing costs is critical for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), which are key to job creation and industrial growth.

The traditional ruler framed his appeal as a national economic imperative, dismissing the notion that government spending or significant foreign investment could alone solve Ghana’s developmental needs, particularly in an era of global uncertainty.

Governor Asiama responded by reiterating his ambition to reduce Ghana’s lending rate to no more than 10 percent by the end of his four year tenure, underscoring a policy focus on making credit more affordable. I have said on many occasions that my prayer and wish is that by the end of my four year tenure, lending rates will not be more than 10 percent, he stated, noting that easing market conditions must be achieved without undermining monetary discipline.

Recent data from the BoG’s Monetary Policy Report indicate a gradual softening in credit conditions, with average lending rates declining from 26.6 percent to 24.2 percent. The central bank has cut its benchmark monetary policy rate three times in 2025, most recently by 350 basis points to 18 percent in November, citing improved macroeconomic outlook and continued inflation decline.

During the visit, BoG officials briefed the Asantehene on ongoing efforts to stabilize the financial system and maintain price stability while emphasizing support for sustainable economic growth. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called for closer collaboration between the central bank, government and private sector to ensure that monetary gains translate into real benefits for businesses and households across the country.

The Asantehene also called for political support to enable the BoG to carry out its mandate independently and professionally, free from political interference. He described the new Bank Square facility as a monument to national confidence and institutional renewal, saying it should inspire higher professionalism and efficiency among central bank staff.

Asiama praised the Asantehene’s leadership, describing it as a vital source of stability, guidance and wisdom for Ghana’s national development. In moments of national tension, you have reminded us that true authority is not exercised through noise or spectacle, but through balance, restraint and moral clarity, the Governor said.

The BoG Governor cautioned that recent stability and strength of the Ghanaian cedi, while encouraging, should not be mistaken for a permanent achievement. He emphasized that sustained economic discipline and productivity are the only true guarantors of long term currency stability.

The Asantehene’s comments add to growing calls from business leaders and economic stakeholders for a more accommodative monetary stance as inflation continues to moderate. Ghana’s inflation rate fell to 5.4 percent in December 2025 from 23.8 percent a year earlier, marking the 12th consecutive month of disinflation.

The visit underscores the relevance of traditional authority in national economic conversations. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, one of the country’s most influential traditional rulers, has over the years played an active role in advocating for policies that promote economic growth, private sector development and social stability.