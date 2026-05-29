Ghana Building Cost Inflation Holds at 2.2 Percent

Ghana’s building cost inflation remained steady at 2.2 percent in April 2026, even as monthly construction input prices accelerated, according to the latest Prime Building Cost Index (PBCI) released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The PBCI rose to 136.1 in April 2026 from 133.2 recorded in April 2025, translating into a year-on-year inflation rate of 2.2 percent — unchanged from March 2026 but a sharp decline from the 24.4 percent recorded in April 2025.

On a monthly basis, overall prices of building inputs rose by 1.5 percent between March and April, highlighting persistent short-term cost pressures within the sector.

Plant equipment recorded the sharpest year-on-year surge among the three major input categories, climbing to 4.7 percent from 2.6 percent in March. Materials inflation edged up marginally to 2.4 percent while labour inflation eased to 1.0 percent annually, though monthly labour costs rose 0.8 percent.

At the sub-group level, glazing posted the highest year-on-year inflation at 16.2 percent, followed by plumbing at 14.5 percent and roofing sheets at 13.0 percent. Electrical works remained the dominant driver of overall building inflation, accounting for 52.8 percent of total inflation contribution despite its rate easing slightly to 11.5 percent.

Cement continued to offer relief, recording deflation of 11.2 percent year-on-year. Steel also fell 3.6 percent while fine aggregate dropped 8.7 percent.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu encouraged government to take advantage of the subdued inflation environment to accelerate infrastructure projects, while urging contractors to update bids regularly using the PBCI with special attention to electrical works, glazing, plumbing, metalwork and skilled labour.

The GSS advised households to front-load purchases of lower-priced inputs such as cement and steel while budgeting carefully for high-inflation materials ahead of planned construction projects.