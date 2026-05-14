Ghana Minister, AlphaVecta in AI Summit Partnership Talks

Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has held talks with AlphaVecta Technologies Limited on a strategic partnership for the One Vecta Summit 2026, set for Accra in September.

The meeting, led on the AlphaVecta side by Chief Executive Officer Carlos Amoako, covered potential areas of collaboration and a proposal for the minister to serve as Chair and Continental Patron of the summit.

The One Vecta Summit 2026 will convene ministers, regulators, innovators, investors and industry leaders from across Africa to tackle practical approaches to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. Amoako described it as a direct evolution of the Pan African AI Summit 2025, which he said has grown into one of Africa’s foremost platforms for actionable AI dialogue.

The summit aims to move beyond policy conversations by developing implementation roadmaps, investment pathways and policy frameworks to accelerate AI adoption across the continent. Organisers also expect the event to position Accra as a major continental convening hub for emerging technologies.

During the engagement, Sam George reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to AI advancement and digital infrastructure development across the sub-region. He disclosed that the government is pursuing plans to establish a US$250 million AI compute infrastructure to support West Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

The minister also pointed to Ghana’s expanding role in tech diplomacy, citing ongoing engagements with Zambia and Malawi to export Ghanaian digital solutions including digital identity systems.

Sam George welcomed the partnership proposal and directed that further discussions proceed through the Ministry’s technical teams, with priority given to health, education, financial inclusion, e-governance and digital architecture.