Edem: Build Artistry or Viral Fame Will Fade

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Edem has told aspiring artists to treat TikTok and viral platforms as tools rather than destinations, warning that careers built on short-term momentum without artistic depth rarely survive the speed at which they rise.

Speaking on Asaase Rush Hour on Tuesday, May 12, Edem said digital platforms have fundamentally changed how music reaches audiences, but have not changed what makes music last. He framed the issue not as a debate about quality versus commerce, but as a practical question of what sustains a career beyond a single moment.

“If you blow overnight, you might also go down overnight,” he said.

The rapper acknowledged that streaming culture and the preference for quick, easily consumable content have placed genuine pressure on lyrical depth, noting that modern audiences rarely have the patience for layered metaphor or intricate wordplay. He pointed to Kweku Smoke and Kofi Mole as artists navigating that tension successfully by continuing to build substance-driven careers despite the environment.

Edem extended the conversation beyond individual artists to the structures Ghana provides — or fails to provide — for its creative legends. He argued that the country has no institutions, monuments, or frameworks to preserve artistic legacies in the way other cultures honour their icons, and that without deliberate intervention, the contributions of a generation of Ghanaian artists risk being lost.

His commentary carries the weight of someone actively practising what he preaches. Earlier on the same programme, Edem discussed his latest project “Volta V,” a cultural anthem featuring singer Enam that reached 500,000 YouTube views within 10 days of release. Shot at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and Independence Square, the project uses digital reach to carry a message about African identity and heritage — precisely the kind of platform-with-purpose model he was advocating.

On the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Edem said he did not follow the ceremony closely but described Black Sherif’s recognition as merited, praising the artist’s ability to develop an original sound and push it with conviction.