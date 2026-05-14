GATAC Abuja Launch to Boost Africa Trade Links

The Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC) will officially launch in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 25, 2026, uniting business leaders, investors and diplomats to expand Africa’s trade and investment ties with global markets.

The event marks a critical milestone in the chamber’s continental expansion strategy, which already operates across more than 20 countries through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model that connects governments, private institutions and development partners.

GATAC drives trade facilitation, project financing and investment promotion across agriculture, health, education, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. The organisation has built a visible international footprint through high-level forums, including engagements in Dubai focused on unlocking cross-border opportunities.

Central to the chamber’s agenda is leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework to accelerate intra-African commerce and deepen cooperation with global markets.

On the industrial front, GATAC’s collaboration with the Dawa Industrial Zone in Ghana targets diaspora investment and supports manufacturing expansion within free zone structures, offering a model the Abuja launch is expected to replicate more broadly.

The chamber has also extended its reach into development work, mobilising funding for hospital projects, backing maternal healthcare programmes and supporting educational initiatives that help African enterprises compete globally.

GATAC President Dr Dominic Oduro-Antwi has led the organisation’s growth and partnership agenda across multiple countries. He earned the Health Advocate of the Year award at the Global Community Oscars in the United States in 2019 and the Business Leadership and Health Advocacy Award at the Pan African Humanitarian Summit and Awards in Dubai that same year.

In 2022, he received the Outstanding Business and Trade Advocate of the Year recognition. A year later, he appeared on the list of 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa and accepted the Wisdom and Wealth Honoree Award in Dubai.

The Abuja launch is positioned to deepen GATAC’s international footprint while reinforcing its PPP strategy of bridging African development with global investment pipelines.