Ghana Mandates Telecom Data Volume Increases from July 1

Telecommunications providers in Ghana will increase data bundle volumes by 10–15% without price changes effective July 1, 2025, following government negotiations.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George confirmed Telecel and state-owned AT will boost data allowances by 10%, while market leader MTN Ghana must increase volumes by 15% due to its Significant Market Power (SMP) designation.

“Telecel’s GH¢400 bundle rises from 195GB to 236GB, while AT’s equivalent jumps from 90GB to 250GB,” George announced. MTN will reinstate its GH¢399 bundle with 214GB—more than double its current 92.88GB offering. The adjustments aim to reduce effective data costs while maintaining retail prices.

Speaking in Accra, George acknowledged MTN’s heightened compliance burden under SMP regulations designed to prevent monopoly practices. “We’ll continue reviewing MTN’s status with regulators until market realignments are achieved,” he stated. The National Communications Authority will enforce compliance, with sanctions for non-implementation.

Telecom operators must reconfigure systems before the July deadline. George concurrently urged companies to invest in service quality and network accessibility.

Emerging economies increasingly leverage regulatory tools to bridge digital divides, balancing affordability with infrastructure sustainability.