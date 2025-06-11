Ghana Revenue Monitoring System Destroyed in Raid Amid Cartel Allegations

State security forces dismantled Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited’s petroleum monitoring infrastructure in coordinated raids yesterday, triggering allegations of oil cartel interference in national revenue protection systems.

Operatives from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and National Security targeted SML’s Osu and Tema offices, destroying real-time tracking equipment including servers, computers, and surveillance technology critical to customs operations.

The operation escalates a protracted dispute over SML’s revenue assurance contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), occurring despite multiple institutional validations of the system’s effectiveness. Industry sources speaking anonymously allege powerful petroleum cartels orchestrated the action to dismantle oversight mechanisms that recovered GH¢20 billion from previously untaxed fuel between 2020-2024.

“Literally destroyed the entire monitoring system,” a witness reported, noting customs officials’ unsuccessful plea to preserve equipment. The raids follow months of intensified pressure on SML despite a presidential KPMG audit finding no financial misconduct and parliamentary endorsement of its role in disrupting illicit petroleum networks.

Before SML’s deployment, monthly reported fuel volumes averaged 208 million litres—rising to 450 million litres under monitoring. The system captured 14.1 billion litres of previously unreported fuel over four years. Parliament’s Energy Committee had previously noted SML’s systems disrupted “well-entrenched networks” of sectoral corruption.

The OSP had engaged SML since March 2025, with the company providing requested documentation. Analysts express surprise at the raids’ timing and scale, suggesting vested interests threatened by revenue transparency may be influencing proceedings. The action coincides with ongoing litigation between SML and journalist Manasseh Azure, who has led reporting questioning the contract.

Neither the OSP nor National Security provided detailed justifications beyond citing contractual concerns. The destruction of monitoring infrastructure occurs ahead of peak petroleum demand periods, raising immediate questions about Ghana’s capacity to prevent revenue leakage in its most significant fiscal sector.

Emerging economies frequently face systemic tensions when anti-corruption systems successfully disrupt entrenched illicit revenue networks, testing institutional resolve against powerful vested interests.