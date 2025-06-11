Gold Buyers Gain EPA Fee Relief in Licensing Reform

Licensed gold buyers in Ghana will benefit from waived Environmental Protection Authority fees for Tier 1 licenses and reduced Tier 2 fees following an agreement between the Chamber of Licensed Gold Buyers (CLGB) and the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD).

This initiative aims to lower operational barriers and formalize small-to-medium gold trading businesses, particularly in downstream and rural mining communities.

CLGB CEO Kwaku Amoah confirmed the Tier 1 EPA fee exemption and ongoing Tier 2 fee negotiations, stating: “This is a win for our industry.” The policy addresses financial hurdles that previously discouraged licensing compliance while maintaining environmental standards. The Chamber, active across key mining regions, collaborated with GOLDBOD CEO Sammy Gyamfi to streamline licensing ahead of a June 21, 2025, deadline—after which unlicensed gold buying faces sanctions.

GOLDBOD has received over 200 Tier 2 applications under the new framework. Traditional leader Nana Adjei Sikapa and CLGB founders endorsed the reforms, which align with broader efforts to establish a sustainable, regulated gold sector. Detailed license guidance is available through CLGB channels.

Fee restructuring often accelerates formalization in extractive sectors, potentially increasing tax compliance and environmental accountability among small-scale traders.