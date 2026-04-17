Ghana Locks Thursday as Weekly Checkpoint for World Cup Fund

Ghana has moved to formalise its $30 million World Cup fundraising drive with a structured weekly accountability system, designating every Thursday as an official engagement day for receiving contributions and updating the public on the campaign’s progress.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance in Accra, where Deputy Minister for Finance and World Cup Fundraising Committee Chairman Thomas Nyarko Ampem confirmed that all contributions are being directed into dedicated accounts at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to ensure transparent and accountable management of resources meant for the Black Stars.

Ampem stressed that all contributions will be carefully managed through dedicated Bank of Ghana accounts, adding that any surplus generated will be channelled into the Ghana Sports Fund to support long-term sports development in the country.

The ceremony drew a fresh round of corporate pledges. KGL Group, which had previously committed ₵10 million to the campaign, presented part of that pledge, representing an initial ₵5 million tranche. Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group, confirmed its earlier commitment of ₵2 million in cash alongside a ₵20 million Group Personal Accident insurance cover for players, technical staff and selected supporters during the tournament period. Icon Energy and Jewel Energy each contributed ₵1 million, while Erata Motors donated ₵200,000 and PayAngel contributed ₵100,000. Private investor Alex Okyere of KAF Company Limited added a personal contribution of ₵240,000.

Ampem commended the donors for their patriotism and expressed confidence that sustained corporate and individual participation would carry the campaign toward its target. He emphasised that all funds raised would be used exclusively for team preparation.

The fundraising committee raised approximately $10 million on the first day of the campaign launch alone, and Ampem indicated that additional events would be rolled out to close the remaining gap toward the $30 million goal. As of the most recent campaign update, contributions stand at $12,096,000 alongside ₵13,950,000 in cedi-denominated pledges, in addition to the ₵20 million insurance package.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Ghana is among nine African nations to have qualified automatically for the tournament.

The Thursday cadence is intended to sustain momentum, maintain public trust and provide a structured platform for ongoing contributions as the June kickoff approaches.