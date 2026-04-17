GSE Closes Strong Week With 357-Point Friday Surge

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed out the trading week on a high note Friday, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advancing 357.19 points to settle at 14,024.22 at the end of the 7,193rd trading session, as buying activity across financial and consumer stocks pushed the market to its strongest single-day gain of the week.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) rose in tandem, climbing 241.63 points to close at 8,314.05. Market capitalisation expanded to GH¢266.45 billion, up from GH¢258.87 billion at Thursday’s close. Year to date, the GSE-CI has gained 0.60 percent while the GSE-FSI is up 0.79 percent since January 1, 2026.

Total shares traded in the session reached 3,215,320, generating turnover of GH¢15.83 million, a significant jump from Thursday’s 1,441,363 shares and GH¢7.11 million, making Friday the second most active session of the week by volume behind Monday’s 4,517,634 shares.

Scancom PLC (MTNGH), the listed vehicle of MTN Ghana, dominated the session as it has throughout the week. The counter accounted for 2,229,587 shares worth GH¢13.60 million, representing the overwhelming share of the day’s total value. The stock closed at GH¢6.10, gaining GH¢0.17 from its previous close of GH¢5.93, lifting it further above its year low of GH¢4.20.

Cal Bank PLC (CAL) was also active, recording 871,786 shares traded to close at GH¢0.86, up GH¢0.07 from the previous session. GCB Bank PLC (GCB) continued its recovery run, adding GH¢2.88 to close at GH¢31.77 on volume of 10,054 shares, building on a strong week that saw the counter post some of the exchange’s largest price gains.

Among other movers, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (RBGH) rose GH¢0.29 to GH¢4.72, Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH) gained GH¢0.32 to close at GH¢5.65, and SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC) added GH¢0.32 to GH¢4.46. Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) climbed GH¢0.18 to GH¢2.10.

On the losing side, Access Bank Ghana PLC (ACCESS) declined GH¢3.38 to close at GH¢30.65, while TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (TOTAL) eased GH¢0.12 to GH¢38.28 on 8,447 shares worth GH¢323,355.64. Benso Palm Plantation PLC (BOPP) dipped marginally to GH¢89.99 on 2,998 shares.

The NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (GLD) closed at GH¢502.89, gaining GH¢0.09 on 25 units traded.

No trades were recorded on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) during the session.

For the full week, the GSE-CI moved from 13,155.48 at Monday’s open to 14,024.22 at Friday’s close, a net weekly advance of 868.74 points. Total weekly volume reached 12,704,860 shares generating GH¢62.32 million in turnover.