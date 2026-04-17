Ghana Returns to Bond Market as IMF Exit Nears

Ghana’s return to the domestic bond market after a three-year absence is emerging as the clearest financial signal yet that the country’s reform story is gaining traction with investors, as Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson uses the 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington to make the case for sustained confidence in the economy.

The government raised ₵2.7 billion through a seven-year bond at a yield of 12.5 percent, drawing ₵3.1 billion in bids, with the oversubscription pointing to improving investor sentiment following two years of restructuring and fiscal adjustment.

The issuance is part of a wider strategy to rebuild the domestic yield curve and manage refinancing risks ahead of a concentration of debt maturities in 2027 and 2028. It also carries symbolic weight. Ghana’s domestic bond market was effectively closed to the government during the depths of its debt crisis, and its reopening marks a practical milestone beyond the macroeconomic data that officials have been presenting in Washington this week.

Ghana’s economic growth reached 6 percent in 2025, up from 5.8 percent in 2024, while inflation dropped from 23.8 percent in 2024 to 5.8 percent in 2025 and declined further to 3.2 percent by March 2026. The cedi appreciated by over 40 percent against the United States dollar in 2025, with gains extending into 2026, and the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio fell from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent by end-2025, well ahead of the initial 2034 target.

Dr. Forson told investors on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings that these gains reflect deliberate policy choices rather than favourable external conditions. He cited a sharp decline in domestic and Eurobond yields alongside recent sovereign rating upgrades as evidence that market confidence is translating into concrete outcomes.

The meetings, running from April 13 to 19, 2026, are particularly consequential for Ghana because the country is on course to exit its IMF-supported programme in August 2026. That exit will remove a significant structural anchor from Ghana’s fiscal framework, placing greater weight on the credibility of domestic institutions to hold the line on discipline.

The IMF has underscored the importance of maintaining the current policy trajectory, noting that staying the course on fiscal adjustment while creating room for social spending will be critical to reducing financing needs and placing public finances on a sustainable path.

One near-term risk flagged by analysts is inflation. The IMF’s Chief Economist indicated that inflation, currently around 3.2 percent, could rise in the coming months before settling at 7.9 percent by end-2026. That projection, if realised, would test the durability of the cedi’s gains and the Bank of Ghana (BoG)’s ability to maintain price stability after the programme ends.

Despite the growth orientation, Dr. Forson was explicit that fiscal caution will not be abandoned, and World Bank officials described the turnaround in Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators as impressive, signalling readiness to deepen support. The World Bank’s decision to increase its Development Policy Operation funding to Ghana by over $400 million has been cited by the minister as an institutional vote of confidence in the reform trajectory.

The next test will come after August, when Ghana must demonstrate that the discipline embedded in the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act amendments and enforced by the IMF programme can hold on its own terms.