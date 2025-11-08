Ghana Launches Revised Spatial Planning Framework for Sustainable Development

The Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) under the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has launched a revised Manual for the Preparation of Spatial Plans, Zoning Guidelines and Planning Standards to strengthen coordinated, inclusive and sustainable land use nationwide. The launch, held in Accra on November 3, 2025, marks a major milestone in Ghana’s efforts to improve spatial governance for resilient and well planned communities.

Deputy Minister Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, speaking at the event, reaffirmed government commitment to structured spatial planning as a key driver of Ghana’s sustainable development agenda. She stated that effective spatial planning is fundamental to how land is used and managed to create safe, inclusive, resilient and vibrant human settlements across the country.

The deputy minister explained that Ghana’s initial spatial planning documents, produced in 2011, played a crucial role in establishing a well structured framework for effective land use and planning. However, following passage of the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925) and its accompanying legislation, the documents required revision to align with updated legal, policy and developmental frameworks.

Sowah emphasized that the revised documents are not mere updates or technical papers but tools for empowerment. The materials will serve planners, built environment professionals, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), consultants, academia and all stakeholders involved in the spatial planning process, according to the deputy minister.

She noted that the documents arrive at a crucial moment as government strengthens decentralization through flagship programmes including the Big Push Programme, Ghana Infrastructure Plan and 24 Hour Economy Programme. These initiatives empower local authorities with tools for smarter, collaborative planning and a unified national approach to developing and redeveloping communities across Ghana.

Dr. Kwadwo Yeboah, Chief Executive Officer of LUSPA, highlighted that the updated spatial planning documents mark a turning point in land management. They offer clear direction for MMDAs to ensure balanced development, protect communities and promote sustainable economic and environmental growth nationwide.

Yeboah asserted that zoning guidelines and planning standards play an essential role in promoting orderly and sustainable community development by separating incompatible land uses, protecting health and safety and guiding organized growth. They prevent issues like industrial pollution in residential areas, direct development for specific purposes, support infrastructure planning, promote economic stability and safeguard environmental and historical resources.

The revision process involved several key steps including in depth desk studies, technical reviews, regional stakeholder consultations and national validation workshops. This comprehensive approach ensured that diverse perspectives and current realities shaped the final documents.

Laetitia Erny, Component Manager of the Participation, Accountability and Integrity for a Resilient Democracy (PAIReD) programme, emphasized that issues of land governance and management, while understandably sensitive, highlight an important truth. The absence of coordinated, transparent and data driven spatial planning can leave room for uncertainty, overlapping claims and inefficiency in land and natural resource management.

Erny urged all stakeholders to work together to coordinate the spatial, economic, social and environmental development of Ghana. The PAIReD programme is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), co funded by the European Union (EU) and Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), and implemented by GIZ in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Finance.

The launch brought together representatives from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), MMDAs, built environment professionals, academia and development partners. Desmond Sowah Nai, Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, pledged their commitment to implementing the manual to enhance local development outcomes.

In a subsequent interview, Deputy Minister Sowah urged MMDAs to be proactive in enforcing planning laws to curb indiscriminate construction, especially along waterways and within buffer zones. She lamented that sometimes developments continue even after stop work orders are issued, with construction proceeding until buildings are roofed.

The deputy minister emphasized that assemblies must collaborate effectively between their Works and Development Planning Departments to monitor and regulate physical developments in line with approved plans. She expressed concern about people filling up river bodies and building on them, only to call on authorities for help when floods occur, stating that the time to act is now under the reset agenda.

The revised manual will serve as a vital legal and technical reference for all development planning at the local level. Sowah noted that without legal backing, it becomes difficult for MMDAs working with developers and communities to sanction unlawful developments and properly plan districts and communities.