Nestlé Rewards Nearly 100,000 NIDO Consumers in Second Promotion

Nestlé Ghana Limited celebrated and rewarded loyal consumers at the grand finale of the second edition of the NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion, expressing gratitude to mothers and families nationwide for their continued trust in the brand. The company distributed prizes to winners while highlighting the promotion’s role in strengthening connections with consumers.

Building on the inaugural edition’s success, this year’s promotion ran from May to July 2025 and attracted 99,026 entries from across Ghana. More than 30,500 consumers received rewards through mini draws held throughout the promotional period, creating widespread excitement and appreciation.

At the grand finale event, winners received various prizes including five refrigerators, 10 beautifully woven Kente cloths, and 10 cash prizes of 5,000 cedis each. Five ultimate winners received all expense paid weekend getaways with a companion at Safari Valley Resort, accompanied by a 5,000 cedis stipend for their trip.

Ifeanyichukwu Orabuche, Business Executive Officer for Dairy in the Central and West Africa Region, applauded the impressive participation figures, describing them as evidence of consumer affection for the NIDO brand. She emphasized that when nearly 100,000 entries come in and over 30,000 families receive rewards, it demonstrates that NIDO has become integrated into daily life across Ghana.

Orabuche explained that the promotion’s purpose extends beyond simple marketing. The goal centers on creating and sharing value, ensuring that business activities generate joy, opportunity and hope for communities and people connected to the company.

Myron Otoo, Category Manager for Beverages and Dairy at Nestlé Ghana Limited, expressed appreciation to all participants. He described the NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion as a celebration of mothers, whose love and sacrifice shape the next generation. Through this initiative, the company honors their care, strength and unwavering loyalty to NIDO, according to Otoo.

Managing Director Salomé Azevedo said the promotion transcends typical consumer campaigns by building genuine connections with the people the brand serves. At Nestlé Ghana, the company’s purpose has never focused solely on products but rather on creating shared value that brings joy, opportunity and hope through business activities.

Azevedo noted that through this promotion, the company not only rewarded loyalty but also built connections, strengthened trust and reinforced the understanding that success originates from the people served daily. She extended special thanks to partners whose contributions ensured the promotion’s fairness, integrity and overall success.

The NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion reflects Nestlé’s ongoing commitment to nourishing generations and reciprocating the trust families place in making NIDO part of their daily routines. The second edition’s substantial participation increase compared to the inaugural promotion demonstrates growing consumer engagement with the brand’s loyalty initiatives.

This promotion represents one element of Nestlé Ghana’s broader strategy to maintain strong relationships with consumers while recognizing their role in the company’s market position. The company positions NIDO as a trusted nutrition solution for mothers seeking reliable products for their families.