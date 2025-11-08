US Accuses Iran of Plot Against Israeli Ambassador to Mexico

The United States on Friday, November 7, accused Iran of plotting to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, describing it as another attempt by Tehran to extend regional conflict beyond the Middle East. Mexican authorities with assistance from the United States and Israeli intelligence agencies thwarted the alleged plot to kill Ambassador Einat Kranz Neiger, which was initiated at the end of 2024 and remained active through the middle of this year before being disrupted, according to officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat, a United States official stated. This is just the latest in a long history of Iran’s global lethal targeting of diplomats, journalists, dissidents and anyone who disagrees with them, something that should deeply worry every country where there is an Iranian presence, the official added.

According to intelligence documents, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officer named Hasan Izadi, who also goes by the name Masood Rahnema, initiated the alleged assassination plot against Kranz Neiger along with other Iranian officials while serving as an aide to Iran’s ambassador to Venezuela. Plans for the assassination were hatched by the Quds Force’s Unit 11000, which has also advanced attacks in recent months against Jewish targets in Australia and Europe, according to sources.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations declined to comment on the allegations. However, Iran later denied plotting to assassinate the Israeli ambassador, calling it a media invention and a great big lie whose objective is to damage the friendly and historic relations between Mexico and Iran, Tehran’s embassy in Mexico posted on social media platform X.

Mexico’s foreign relations and security ministries issued a brief joint statement saying that they have no report with respect to a supposed attempt against the ambassador of Israel in Mexico. The ministries reiterated their willingness to maintain fluid communication with all accredited diplomatic representations in the country.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said Israel thanks Mexico’s security and law enforcement agencies for thwarting the plot. The Israeli security and intelligence community will continue to work tirelessly, in full cooperation with security and intelligence agencies around the world, to thwart terrorist threats from Iran and its proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide, the Israeli foreign ministry stated.

United States intelligence agencies have long warned that Iranian operatives seek targets in Latin America, where Tehran maintains close ties with Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. United States and Western officials have accused Iran of targeting critics abroad with violent attacks, often using local criminal networks as proxies.

In August, Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador after the country’s intelligence agency found that Iran was behind at least two antisemitic attacks on Australian soil, including arson attacks against a synagogue in Melbourne and a kosher restaurant in Sydney. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the IRGC would also be listed as a terrorist organization.

Last month, a federal judge in New York sentenced two purported members of a Russian mob to 25 years in prison each for plotting to kill an Iranian expatriate and critic of Tehran, Masih Alinejad, on orders from the Iranian regime. In October 2024, British officials said the United Kingdom had responded to 20 Iranian backed plots since the start of 2022, with those cases posing potentially lethal threats.

Iran has also plotted to assassinate senior United States officials, especially after the killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020. Iran planned the assassinations of former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton, according to previous reports.

Latin America has previously seen violence linked to Middle East tensions. A bombing at a Jewish centre in 1994 in Buenos Aires killed 85 people, with Argentina and Israel saying it was carried out by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah at the request of Iran.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated significantly since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza. In June 2025, Israel and Iran engaged in a 12 day war that began when Israel bombed military and nuclear facilities in Iran in a surprise attack, assassinating prominent military leaders, nuclear scientists, and politicians. Iran retaliated with over 550 ballistic missiles and over 1,000 suicide drones, hitting civilian population centers, one hospital and at least twelve military, energy, and government sites.

The United States intercepted Iranian attacks and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on June 22. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a United States base in Qatar. On June 24, Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire under United States pressure.

By June 20, HRANA estimated that strikes on Iran had left at least 657 people killed and 2,037 wounded. According to NBC News, the Iranian health ministry states that more than 2,500 people have been wounded during the conflict.

Iran is a key supporter of Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel ignited the ongoing war in Gaza. Israel’s response has expanded across the region, with military operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, along with the June strikes on Iran itself.

Iran remains home to a historic Jewish community despite the hostility to Israel by the cleric run government that took power with the 1979 Islamic revolution. Mexico, also home to a major Jewish community, has recognised Israel since the early days of the state’s existence. Mexico, which favours non intervention in international affairs, has taken a more cautious stance on the Gaza war than other leftist led Latin American countries, backing an investigation into allegations of Israeli war crimes but maintaining diplomatic relations.

The alleged assassination plot represents the latest in a series of Iranian operations targeting Israeli and Jewish interests abroad, raising concerns about Tehran’s willingness to conduct extraterritorial operations even as it faces increased international scrutiny and pressure.