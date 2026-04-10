Ghana Launches One Million Coders Rollout With 6,500 Laptops Across 130 Centres

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation has formally launched the national rollout of the One Million Coders Programme, committing approximately 6,500 laptops to 130 training centres across all 16 regions of Ghana.

Minister Samuel Nartey George announced the details on Friday at a laptop presentation ceremony in Accra, marking the transition from the programme’s pilot phase to full nationwide implementation. Each of the 130 centres will receive 50 specialised laptops drawn from a government stock of 20,000 devices, with MTN Ghana’s $2 million contribution funding an additional 2,000 units designated for selected universities.

The programme will be extended to approximately 12 universities, including the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana (UG), with government pledging to augment existing stock with further devices to widen student access.

George traced the programme’s trajectory from a modest pilot that initially targeted 500 participants but attracted nearly 94,000 applications within days of opening — a surge that forced organizers to close the portal ahead of schedule. Roughly 1,000 individuals were ultimately enrolled in the pilot, with their outcomes tracked to shape today’s expanded model.

The minister said the application portal will be reopened under a verified registration system designed to filter fraudulent entries, allowing previous applicants to resume their process while new applicants go through fresh screening.

On employment outcomes, George said the Ministry is coordinating with industry partners to connect graduates to remote work and outsourcing opportunities, stressing that acquiring a certification without a job pathway falls short of the programme’s purpose.

The rollout represents the most concrete implementation step the programme has taken since President John Dramani Mahama launched it, following months of criticism over slow deployment and parliamentary questions about laptop procurement costs.