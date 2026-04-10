Camelot Ghana Confirms 27% Profit Rise, Declares Dividend

Camelot Ghana Public Limited Company (PLC) has released its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, confirming a 27 percent increase in profit after tax to GH¢3.26 million from GH¢2.56 million recorded in 2024.

Revenue for the period rose to GH¢36.97 million from GH¢28.11 million the previous year, driven predominantly by local sales growth. Gross profit advanced to GH¢16.59 million from GH¢13.59 million, while profit before taxation reached GH¢4.49 million, up from GH¢3.57 million.

The board of directors resolved to pay a dividend of GH¢586,136 for the 2025 financial year, equivalent to GH¢0.086 per share, payable in 2026.

Total assets grew to GH¢27.71 million from GH¢24.81 million, and total equity strengthened to GH¢6.83 million from GH¢4.03 million, reflecting a significant improvement in the company’s balance sheet position. Cash and cash equivalents, however, declined to GH¢963,913 from GH¢1.93 million, with the company directing cash toward loan repayments totalling GH¢3.44 million during the year.

The audited statements were signed off by Baker Tilly Andah and Andah (ICAG/F/2026/122), which issued an unqualified opinion on the financial statements. Auditors flagged inadequate narration in the company’s ledgers as a key audit matter, noting it raised the risk of incomplete audit trails and reduced transparency in financial reporting.

Camelot Ghana, listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) under the ticker symbol CMLT in the Paper and Packaging sector, is a security printing, business forms manufacturing, and design facility based in Accra. The company has been incorporated since 1977.

The stated capital remained unchanged at GH¢217,467, with 6,829,276 ordinary shares issued and fully paid.