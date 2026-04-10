Flodoo Set To Release New Single “Ayeyi” Featuring KG

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, and performer, Flodoo, is gearing up to bless listeners once again with a powerful new release titled “Ayeyi.” Known for her uplifting sound and spirit-filled messages, Flodoo continues to make waves in the gospel music scene both in the diaspora and back home in Ghana.

“Ayeyi,” which translates to “Praise,” promises to be a soul-stirring masterpiece that celebrates gratitude, worship, and the goodness of God. The song features the incredibly talented artist KG, whose unique vocal style and energy are expected to add a dynamic touch to the track.

The production of “Ayeyi” was handled by Samsnich, who brings a rich and polished sound to the project, while the mixing was expertly done by Ephraim, ensuring a high-quality listening experience for fans and music lovers alike.

With this collaboration, Flodoo continues to showcase her dedication to spreading the gospel through music, combining powerful lyrics with captivating melodies.

Anticipation is already building among fans, as many look forward to another inspiring release that will uplift spirits and deepen faith.

“Ayeyi” is expected to resonate with a wide audience, reaffirming Flodoo’s place as one of the rising voices in gospel music on the international stage.

Stay tuned for the official release.