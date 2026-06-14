Ghana Has A Planning Problem, Not A Rain Problem

Every year the rains arrive, the roads vanish, cars turn amphibious, politicians put on reflective jackets, engineers turn up on television, and the cameras find the same scene: residents standing waist deep in water, wondering how this could possibly happen again.

By now, flooding in Ghana is less a natural disaster than a seasonal tradition. And the hard truth is that Ghana does not have a rain problem. It has a planning problem.

Nature drew the map first

Long before surveyors, developers, politicians, and land guards turned up, nature had already finished a national engineering survey. Over thousands of years, rainfall cut rivers, streams, wetlands, and flood plains into the land, and water kept to the path of least resistance, leaving a blueprint of exactly where it wanted to go.

Many of us looked at that blueprint and said, “Lovely stream. Let us put a house on it.” Or, “That flood plain would make a fine gated community.” Then, years later, when the water returns to the route it has followed since our ancestors traded gold for salt, everyone acts shocked.

The water is not trespassing. It is following directions.

Water does not respect land titles

Water has no regard for human paperwork. It does not read site plans, building permits, or indentures. You can own land legally, traditionally, and emotionally, but gravity remains unimpressed. When rain falls, water obeys physics, not the Lands Commission.

The Dutch solved a harder problem

Before deciding floods are inevitable, look at the Netherlands. Much of the country sits below sea level, where the North Sea could reasonably be posting eviction notices. Instead, the Dutch built canals, reservoirs, pumping stations, and flood barriers. They did not defeat nature. They studied it and engineered around it.

That is the difference. Good engineering works with water rather than against it. Elsewhere, one wet weekend can send us straight to debating angry river gods and whether somebody’s grandmother renewed her witchcraft subscription.

So what is Ghana’s excuse?

The obstacle is no longer technology. For the price of a mid range vehicle, an agency could buy mapping drones fitted with laser scanners and produce accurate topographic surveys of whole districts in days. Within weeks, engineers could mark every flood prone dip, blocked watercourse, and vulnerable settlement, then design drainage, culverts, retention ponds, and reservoirs around real data instead of guesswork.

The skills exist. The tools exist. What goes missing is the will to think past the next election.

Floods into water supply

Here is the irony. We treat rainwater as a nuisance when it is one of our most valuable resources. Galamsey keeps poisoning the rivers, water security keeps slipping, and meanwhile millions of litres of clean rain pour through our cities and out to sea. Then the taps run dry a few months later and we act surprised. It is a bit like sending your wife to her mother’s for the weekend and then complaining that the house feels empty.

Now picture Ghana Water treating storms the way the Dutch treat water. Retention lakes around the big cities to catch the surge. Underground reservoirs built into the drainage. Captured stormwater filtered, treated, and fed into the supply. The same works that ease flooding would also shore up water security. One investment, two problems, the kind of sum an accountant enjoys.

Countries spend billions on desalination to pull salt out of seawater. Nature drops fresh water on us for free, and our answer is to rush it into the Atlantic as fast as we can.

Crises in muddy boots

Waste and climate change belong in this story too, but neither has to be a curse. Where we see heaps of rubbish, places like China see fuel: municipal waste burned for power in waste to energy plants. With proper bins and organised collection, yesterday’s litter could help keep tomorrow’s lights on.

Climate change is more mixed than the headlines suggest. Across the Sahel, farmers have clawed back vast stretches of dry land with simple soil and water methods, helped by a partial recovery in rainfall, turning barren ground into farms. Burkina Faso now grows strawberries, and a good share of our onions still comes from that direction.

So perhaps crises are just opportunities wearing muddy boots. Today’s floodwater could be tomorrow’s drinking water, today’s rubbish tomorrow’s electricity.

There is a smaller, sharper example. How often have we watched the Fire Service reach a blaze, only for the engine to run short of the one thing it came to deliver? Channel some of that stormwater and gutter water into underground tanks around the cities, and you have a network of emergency reserves and fire supply. As the elders put it, dirty water self dey quench fire. They were doing systems engineering before we had a name for it.

The drain’s worst predator is us

No honest account of Ghana’s floods can skip the plastic bottle in the drain. Engineers can design the finest drainage system on the continent, model the storms, size the channels, and then someone tips half a household’s waste into it. We complain that the drains are blocked while busily blocking them. Some are so packed with sachet water that future archaeologists may decide we worshipped it. Infrastructure matters, but maintenance and public habits matter just as much.

We keep treating symptoms

After every big flood the routine starts. Meetings are called, committees formed, press conferences held, investigations promised, and a few excavators appear for the cameras. Then we wait for next year’s flood to run it all again.

None of this is a mystery. Poor drainage design, encroachment on waterways, blocked drains, too little stormwater storage, weak enforcement, unplanned sprawl. We do not need a national inquiry to name the causes. We need to act on them.

And the bill is bigger than the wrecked cars and ruined shops. Every flood quietly drains the economy. Businesses shut, workers cannot reach work, roads break up, claims rise, public assets need repair, investors see risk. We pay again and again for the same avoidable problem.

The choice

Rain is not the enemy, and neither is nature. The enemy is decades of poor planning, weak enforcement, neglected drains, and a habit of fixing problems only once they become emergencies.

Water is patient. It does not argue or negotiate or campaign. It waits for gravity, then goes where it has always gone. So the choice is simple. Ghana can use decent engineering to guide that water, store it, and build cities that work with it. Or it can keep holding its annual flood festival, where the roads become rivers and everyone acts astonished when water behaves exactly like water.