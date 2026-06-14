Ghana’s Broken Infrastructure Is A Tax On Business

For a business in Ghana, the country’s broken infrastructure works like a tax. No interest rate cut or company tax break offsets it while the roads, the power supply, and the ports stay as they are. And the smallest firms, the ones least able to absorb the cost, pay the highest rate.

The bill is large. The National Development Planning Commission puts Ghana’s infrastructure financing need at about $37 billion a year for three decades, with another $8 billion a year just to keep what already exists in working order. The cost of leaving that gap open is counted elsewhere too. Weak electricity supply drains between 2 and 4 percent of output a year across sub Saharan Africa, and poor roads add 30 to 40 percent to the cost of trade within the continent.

Those percentages have a physical form. Generators run through the night. Trucks crawl over potholed roads, burning more fuel and arriving late. Goods reach markets and ports behind schedule because the logistics network cannot keep pace with the trade moving through it.

Firms carrying those costs pay a premium their competitors abroad do not. Manufacturers in poorly connected parts of the country report that transport alone can eat up about a fifth of their production costs, against single digits in better served economies. That gap makes competing with imports hard and exporting close to impossible. It grows with every late delivery and every repair bill from a road never built for the traffic it now carries.

The same drag keeps prices high. When global costs ease, local charges for ports, warehousing, and distribution hold firm, which is why shop prices in Ghana rarely fall back once they have risen.

Power sits at the centre of it. The World Bank has flagged rising electricity tariffs and unmet infrastructure financing as a weight on Ghana’s fiscal stability and on household budgets, with the heaviest load on manufacturers and processors who need steady, affordable electricity to make their figures work.

The scale of the deficit shows in the rankings. Ghana scores 47 out of 100 on the Global Infrastructure Hub’s quality measure, ten points below the average for countries at its income level, and spends about 5 percent of national output on infrastructure while its peers spend more. “These figures confirm what citizens feel daily,” Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem said.

The government’s answer is the Big Push, a roughly $10 billion programme covering roads, energy, digital networks, and urban development. Its flagship road between Accra and Kumasi is projected to halve the journey and cut transport costs by about 40 percent. The ambition fits the size of the problem.

The risk is the one Ghana knows well. The country has rarely lacked plans, only finished ones. Contractors go unpaid, budget releases slip, and debt service still swallows more than 40 percent of government revenue. If the Big Push moves at the speed of past projects, businesses will keep paying the infrastructure premium long after the launch ceremonies are over.