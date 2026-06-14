Meta’s New AI Unit Nears Revolt Over Forced Transfers

Meta’s Applied AI unit is in near revolt, with reassigned engineers calling themselves draftees and an employee disrupting a livestreamed meeting to abuse a senior executive, Wired reported.

The disruption hit a staff meeting open to thousands this week. Someone broke in with an expletive aimed at a senior AI executive, and one presenter covered their face, according to Wired.

Meta set up the Applied AI group in March to support its Superintelligence Labs, staffing it with roughly 6,500 engineers and product managers. Many were moved in without a real choice, told to accept the switch or leave, and now call themselves draftees. Their job is generating coding puzzles and problems to train the company’s artificial intelligence models, work several of them described to Wired as soul-crushing.

Business Insider reported earlier that many learned of the move through a surprise email. An internal note it reviewed said Meta’s models still could not match humans on technical tasks such as writing software, so the company wanted more real world examples to learn from.

In a leaked recording, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg defended using staff rather than outside contractors. He pointed to Alexandr Wang, the Scale AI founder Meta brought in as chief AI officer after buying his data labeling firm for $14.3 billion, and argued employees would produce better training data. By one account of the recording, he said they were far more capable than contract workers.

The discontent runs wider than one team. More than 1,600 staff have signed a petition against a system that logs their clicks and keystrokes for AI training, and Chief Product Officer Chris Cox addressed what he called a brutal mood on a company call this week.

The unit reports to Maher Saba, a former Reality Labs executive, under Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth. The reporting describes a top heavy structure, with some supervisors said to oversee as many as 50 people.

In a memo on Friday seen by Reuters, Zuckerberg conceded the restructuring had caused distress and that the company had “made mistakes and will almost certainly make more.” He said Meta was working to address the concerns. The company did not otherwise comment publicly.