Ghana Fans Ranked 12th Most Inconvenienced Globally

New research ranks Ghana 12th among the world’s most financially burdened football fans for the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, with currency conversion costs identified as the sharpest obstacle for Black Stars supporters.

CanadaSportsBetting (CSB) published the findings this week after building a global index across three pillars: sleep deprivation caused by time zone differences, financial penalty from local currency weakness against the US dollar, and total flight distance to North American venues. Ghana scored 50.9 out of 100 on the financial penalty metric, meaning supporters lose measurable purchasing power when converting cedis to cover tickets, accommodation and food in host cities.

Ghana’s sleep disruption score of 22.2 out of 100 is comparatively low, reflecting a more moderate time zone gap than Middle Eastern and Central Asian rivals. Jordan, Türkiye and Algeria each recorded a perfect 100 on sleep deprivation, with kickoff times translating to between 2:00 AM and 4:00 AM locally across all three countries.

Egypt tops the full 85.8-point index, combining overnight kickoffs with a currency penalty five times that of the dollar and an average travel distance of 10,945 kilometres per game. South Africa recorded the highest travel burden score of any nation at 100, covering over 43,000 total kilometres to reach North American stadiums.

Ghana’s 50.5 final index score reveals a fan base absorbing real financial strain without the additional weight of wrecked sleep schedules. The tournament kicks off on June 11, 2026, and the Black Stars face Panama, England and Croatia in Group G. For most Ghanaian supporters, the question of whether to travel may ultimately come down to the cedi, not the clock.