Foh-Amoaning Brings World Cup Countdown Series to GTV

Veteran broadcaster Moses Foh-Amoaning is hosting World Cup Soccer Fiesta 2026, a 15-part documentary series now airing on Ghana Television (GTV) Sports+ every Wednesday and GTV every Saturday at 8:30pm, just two weeks before the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup kicks off in North America.

MOFA Productions produces the 30-minute series, which traces World Cup history from the inaugural 1930 tournament through to 2026, combining archival footage with expert analysis. Foh-Amoaning, who first built his football broadcasting reputation as part of the panel that analysed the 1990 FIFA World Cup, leads a team of young and experienced professionals in delivering each episode.

National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hisense and Star Oil sponsor the series, with Clyde Tetteh Narh and Marydemadia serving as technical producers. Beyond linear television, the programme extends its reach across Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube, targeting a new generation of football followers in Ghana.

The timing puts the series squarely in the build-up to the biggest World Cup in history. The 2026 tournament features 48 teams across 104 matches in 16 host cities shared by the United States, Canada and Mexico, running from June 11 to July 19. Host Mexico opens the tournament against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11 at 7:00pm local time.

Ghana’s Black Stars face Panama, England and Croatia in Group G. For viewers watching from home, World Cup Soccer Fiesta 2026 offers weekly doses of context, history and tactical insight before the Black Stars take the field.