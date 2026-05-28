Plantpool, Siaw Agyepong in Hot Water as Gov’t Sues Over $2M Overpayment

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has initiated legal action against businessman Joseph Siaw Agyepong and his company, J.A Plantpool Ghana Limited, over an alleged excess payment of $2 million under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

According to court documents filed by the state, the Government of Ghana entered into a contract with J.A Plantpool in 2024 for the supply of road equipment under the DRIP initiative, a flagship programme aimed at improving road infrastructure across the country.

The Attorney General states that the agreed contract sum between the parties was $178,704,739.50. However, a detailed review of the contract’s schedule of equipment has revealed a discrepancy in the total amount.

Per the suit, while the figure captured at the bottom of the contract document indicated $178,704,739.50, the actual sum of the listed items, when accurately calculated, amounts to $176,704,739.50—resulting in an overstatement of $2 million.

The state argues that despite this discrepancy, the full amount stated in the contract was paid to J.A Plantpool Ghana Limited.

Dr Ayine contends that the final contract sum reflected an erroneous total rather than the correct figure derived from the individual equipment costs outlined in the agreement.

The court documents further indicate that several demands have been made for the refund of the alleged excess payment, but the company has so far failed to comply.

As a result, the Attorney General is seeking a court order to compel Joseph Siaw Agyepong and J.A Plantpool Ghana Limited to refund the $2 million believed to have been wrongly paid.

The case is expected to test accountability standards in public procurement and could have broader implications for government contracts executed under the previous administration.

Neither Joseph Siaw Agyepong nor representatives of J.A Plantpool Ghana Limited have publicly responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: 00233244 259 564