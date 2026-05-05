Ghana Eyes Tech Hub Status After Microsoft Talks in Seattle

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, has held talks with Microsoft executives in Seattle as part of a broader diplomatic push to deepen technology partnerships and position Ghana as a leading digital hub in Africa.

The engagement took place during a visit to Washington State that also included high-level discussions with Boeing on the revival of Ghana’s national carrier, forming part of what the Embassy of Ghana describes as a continuing drive to attract strategic investment from major American corporations. The Seattle visit, facilitated by the Ghanaian Association of Seattle and Environs (GHASEA), was described as the first by a Ghanaian ambassador to the city in nearly three decades.

During the Microsoft engagement, Ambassador Smith outlined opportunities for trade, investment, and partnership between Ghanaian institutions and the technology company, with discussions centred on cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital skills development. Both sides agreed to establish a joint working group to develop specific programmes focused on digital skills training, support for startups and enterprises, and the expansion of cloud-based infrastructure using Microsoft’s Azure platform.

The talks form part of a wider diplomatic strategy by Ghana’s Washington embassy to align the country’s economic priorities with global technology providers, with the ultimate aim of improving public service delivery, driving enterprise innovation, and creating jobs for Ghana’s growing youth population.

Speaking earlier at the Ghana@69 Dinner Gala in Seattle, Ambassador Smith struck an optimistic tone on Ghana’s investment prospects. “Ghana is ready for business with the Pacific Northwest,” he told an audience of business leaders and Ghanaian diaspora members. “My office is ready to facilitate businesses to go and establish in Ghana.” He framed Ghana as one of Africa’s most reform-driven economies, transitioning from commodity exports toward value addition and technology-driven growth.

Microsoft officials indicated a readiness to deepen engagement and connect technical teams to support implementation, signalling the potential for longer-term collaboration as Ghana works to scale its digital ecosystem. The outreach also complements broader government policy frameworks that have increasingly prioritised investment in digital infrastructure and workforce development as drivers of economic competitiveness.

The Seattle visit adds to a series of high-profile investment engagements by Ambassador Smith since assuming office in September 2025, which have also included an investor roundtable in California and the Greater Savannah Ghana Business Forum in Georgia.